Editorial: The First Lie Wins

Newly released Hamas casualty data may tell a different story from the one much of the world accepted during the Gaza war. Updated lists reportedly reduce the proportion of women and children among the dead, expose inconsistencies and raise new questions about how many of those killed were combatants. The precise figures will continue to be debated, as wartime casualty figures almost always are.

But suppose the original narrative was substantially wrong. What happens now? Almost certainly, very little.

The claims have already done their work. They helped transform a war launched by Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre into a global indictment of Israel. They fueled campus encampments, congressional resolutions, international court proceedings, diplomatic ruptures and accusations of genocide. They shaped the attitudes of millions of people who will never read a statistical reassessment published years later.

That is the real story.

Modern society has created extraordinarily powerful systems for spreading allegations and almost none for correcting them. Information travels instantly; verification proceeds slowly. A dramatic claim reaches millions before investigators have located the underlying records. By the time the evidence catches up, the public has moved on — but not necessarily changed its mind.

The first account no longer merely becomes the first draft of history. Increasingly, it becomes the final draft.

This is especially dangerous in war, where uncertainty is unavoidable and propaganda is itself a weapon. Hamas did not need every claim to withstand permanent scrutiny. It needed only to dominate the moment: while images circulated, demonstrations formed, governments responded and public anger hardened into judgment. In that sense, timing mattered as much as truth.

The pattern was repeatedly visible. An explosion occurred. Casualty estimates appeared almost immediately. Israel was blamed. Headlines raced around the world. Later, casualty estimates might shrink, the cause becomes uncertain or evidence points to a Palestinian rocket. But the correction never possessed the emotional force or reach of the original accusation.

This is not simply a complaint about hostile reporting. Journalists must report preliminary information, especially during a humanitarian catastrophe. Nor does uncertainty diminish the enormous suffering of Palestinian civilians or relieve Israel of responsibility for its military decisions.

But provisional claims should remain provisional. Numbers supplied by a combatant government should be attributed, qualified and revisited — not transformed by repetition into an accepted fact. When significant evidence changes, news organizations should correct the narrative with something approaching the prominence they gave the original claim. They rarely do.

The result is a profound imbalance: falsehood produces consequences, while correction produces footnotes. Demonstrations are not unheld. Diplomatic decisions are not automatically reversed. Reputations are not restored. Accusations that entered public consciousness as breaking news remain there as settled memories.

This is how information warfare succeeds. It does not require a lie to survive forever. It requires the lie — or the distortion, exaggeration or premature certainty — to arrive first and remain unchallenged long enough to alter the world.

The debate over Gaza’s casualty figures concerns more than one wartime ledger. It asks whether a society capable of transmitting information at unprecedented speed retains any meaningful ability to revise its judgments when the facts change.

At present, the unsettling answer appears to be no.