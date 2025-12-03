Editorial: The Bloom Is off This Rose

There are diplomatic missteps — and then there are acts of willful historical malpractice. Newly installed U.S. ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose did not merely err in Warsaw; he presumed the authority to rewrite history. His remarks were historically indefensible, morally reckless and — if spoken in ignorance — evidence of unfitness. If spoken knowingly, they were a calculated betrayal.

Speaking before an international gathering of Jewish jurists, Rose declared that Polish complicity in the Holocaust was “a grotesque falsehood” and “the equivalent of a blood libel.” The term “blood libel” refers to an antisemitic conspiracy once used to justify violence against Jews. To deploy it against historians and survivors defending documented truth is not only perverse — it is morally inverted.

No credible scholar disputes that Nazi Germany engineered the Holocaust. Yet historians and survivor testimony have long established that thousands of Poles aided German persecution — including in episodes that predated formal occupation. The renowned historian and sociologist Jan T. Gross detailed the 1941 Jedwabne massacre. The 1946 Kielce pogrom is part of the postwar record. Truth is not elusive — only the willingness to acknowledge it.

It is also true that more than 6,700 Poles are honored by Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among the Nations” for risking their lives to save Jews. But honoring courage requires confronting complicity. One cannot exist without the other.

And here lies the crux: Thomas Rose is not a historian, nor is he a scholar of European history — he’s not even a career diplomat. His background is political. He spent years as a conservative commentator and served as senior adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence. In his own confirmation hearing, he conceded pointedly, “I’m not a career diplomat.” Yet, as ambassador, he chose to pronounce sweeping moral judgment on Holocaust history — with the confidence of someone untroubled by the limits of his expertise.

Rose’s remarks echo the Polish Law and Justice Party’s ongoing revisionist effort. Just days before his speech, officials pressed Yad Vashem to amend phrasing about wartime restrictions on Jews from “in Poland” to “in German-occupied Poland.” The nuance was never contested by scholars; the objection revealed not a quest for accuracy, but for absolution. Rose furnished U.S. endorsement to that impulse.

We have seen this before. In 2018, the United States opposed Poland’s law criminalizing any references to complicity. That bipartisan position reflected the principle that discomfort does not justify erasure. Rose discarded that standard, recasting historical accountability as defamation to curry political favor.

Poland need not bear collective guilt. But it must accept complexity. Mature nations confront their past; insecure ones rewrite it. Diplomats serve truth — not ideological convenience.

Resolution now demands clarity, not appeasement. The U.S. State Department must publicly correct the record and reaffirm America’s commitment to historical accuracy. Jewish leaders, historians and policymakers must respond not with outrage but with insistence — fortified by evidence and moral authority.

Rose claimed his remarks would “start a conversation.” What they revealed instead is a willingness to trade integrity for expediency. The real conversation — and a necessary one — is whether someone so careless with history should be trusted to speak for the United States at all.