Editorial: Rubio Shines in Munich

Each winter, global leaders gather at the Munich Security Conference — a high-level forum founded during the Cold War to anchor the transatlantic alliance. It is not a ceremonial stop. It is where NATO strategy is debated, where U.S.–Europe tensions surface, and where signals about war, peace and democratic resolve are carefully parsed. Words spoken in Munich echo far beyond the hall.

So, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the podium there last week, the setting alone made it consequential.

A year earlier, Vice President JD Vance had used the same stage to deliver a sharp rebuke of European leadership, accusing allies of retreating from core values. The speech electrified parts of the American right and unsettled many in Europe. Rubio’s tone was markedly different. Firm, but connective. Critical, yet reassuring. He received a standing ovation.

For a Jewish, pro-Israel audience watching anxiously as the transatlantic relationship frays, that moment mattered.

Rubio did not retreat from core Trump administration themes. He spoke of border security, civilizational confidence and the need for reciprocity in defense spending. But he framed those concerns within an unmistakable affirmation: “We belong together.” The United States and Europe, he argued, are bound not by sentimentality but by shared history, democratic values and security interests.

That framing was not cosmetic. It was strategic.

At a time when questions swirl about American reliability — over tariffs, Greenland and NATO commitments — Rubio signaled that toughness need not mean rupture. For Israel, whose security architecture depends on a strong U.S.–Europe partnership as much as on a strong U.S.–Israel one, that distinction is crucial. Jerusalem does not benefit from a West at war with itself.

Rubio’s performance also revealed something else: There remains thoughtfulness, maturity and vision within the Republican Party. It simply competes with louder impulses.

Unlike some colleagues, Rubio understands that alliances are force multipliers. Confronting Iran’s regional ambitions, stabilizing the Middle East and countering China require a cohesive democratic bloc. His speech did not abandon Trump’s priorities; it translated them into language allies could hear without bristling.

That skill — nuance without rebellion — helps explain Rubio’s rising stature. Once a rival to President Trump, he has navigated their relationship without surrendering his identity as a foreign policy hawk shaped by Reaganite internationalism and post-9/11 realism.

For Jewish voters who have felt politically homeless — wary of progressive hostility toward Israel on the left and uneasy with isolationist or incendiary rhetoric on the right — Munich offered a reminder that the Republican coalition is not monolithic. There are competing visions within it: one that sees America’s role as disruptive and punitive, and another that sees it as firm but stabilizing.

Where do we go from here?

First, rhetoric must become policy. If Rubio’s reassurance is to matter, it must translate into steady coordination with European allies on Ukraine, Iran and Middle East security. Good tone cannot compensate for erratic action.

Second, Jewish leaders should engage this wing of the Republican Party seriously. Engagement is not endorsement; it is recognition that influence requires dialogue.

Munich is where alliances are tested and renewed. This year, Rubio chose renewal. Whether that steadiness becomes the party’s future — or remains a fleeting contrast — will shape not only Republican politics, but the durability of the democratic alliance on which Israel and the Jewish people rely.