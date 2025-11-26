Editorial: Ron Dermer’s Resignation

Ron Dermer’s recent resignation as Israel’s minister of strategic affairs is more than a personal decision by one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest advisers.

It marks the end of a distinct diplomatic era — one that relied heavily on Dermer’s unique networks in Washington and his role as Netanyahu’s most trusted foreign policy partner.

Dermer presented his departure as the fulfillment of a promise to his family to serve only for a limited period.

Yet the timing speaks to something larger. Israel is emerging from its most traumatic stretch in decades: the horror of Oct. 7, the prolonged Gaza war and the strain of managing multiple flashpoints from Lebanon to the Red Sea.

Dermer was central to the government’s diplomacy throughout — liaising with Washington, coordinating hostage negotiations and tending to Israel’s increasingly complicated regional relationships.

His resignation letter implicitly acknowledged the historic weight of this period. “This government,” he wrote, “will be remembered for the darkest day in our history and for a war fought on seven fronts.” It was a sober recognition that Israel’s diplomatic architecture, and the assumptions behind it, are under pressure.

For years, Dermer embodied a particular model of Israeli statecraft: deeply Washington-centric, personally attuned to Republican power centers and strategically focused on building ties with Gulf states as part of a broader “outside-in” approach to regional normalization.

He was a bridge between Netanyahu and key American political actors and a principal architect behind some of Israel’s boldest diplomatic moves of the past decade.

With his departure, that model loses its main engineer.

The vacuum is real. Dermer could walk into congressional offices, Gulf palaces or West Wing briefings with instant credibility. Israel’s foreign policy establishment has many capable figures, but few with his reach, fluency and long-cultivated relationships.

At a moment when the United States is navigating its own political realignments, and when Arab states are recalibrating their engagement with Israel, that loss matters.

At the same time, Dermer’s exit may open space for a modest course correction. Some diplomats — particularly in Europe and parts of the Arab world — viewed Dermer’s approach as too dependent on Washington personalities and too aligned with one side of America’s political divide.

A new face could ease tensions, broaden the playing field and bring a more multilateral tone to Israel’s diplomacy at a time when global opinion is increasingly consequential.

On the peace process, the implications are mixed. Dermer was a key proponent of leveraging regional partnerships to isolate extremist actors and create incentives for progress.

Losing him midstream may complicate Saudi normalization efforts and other regional tracks. Yet new diplomatic leadership, if strategic and disciplined, could also help rebuild trust and reframe Israel’s long-term vision beyond the immediacies of war.

Dermer is unlikely to disappear from the scene entirely. Early reporting suggests he will continue to advise Netanyahu informally on U.S. and regional matters. But this is different from shaping Israel’s posture from inside the cabinet, and it signals a period of transition — both for the prime minister and for Israel’s broader diplomatic strategy.

Ron Dermer’s resignation won’t reshape the Middle East overnight. But it does close a chapter. It forces Israel to confront what its next chapter should look like — and who will help define it.