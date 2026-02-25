Editorial: Retribution Is Weakness, Not Strength

There have always been fierce political battles in America. The presidential election of 1800 was venomous. Reconstruction was raw. The Cold War brought suspicion, excess and overreach. Our history is not antiseptic.

But what we are witnessing under President Donald Trump is not merely hardball politics. It is the normalization of political retribution through the levers of federal power — and that is something far more dangerous.

We have witnessed a string of unusually aggressive prosecutions aimed at political opponents — cases so thin that multiple federal grand juries have declined to indict. Grand juries almost never refuse prosecutors. When they do, repeatedly, it is not routine. It is a signal.

The failed prosecution of New York Attorney General Letitia James. Efforts targeting critics such as John Bolton. Heavy-handed felony charges against protestors that collapsed under scrutiny. Even where indictments are secured, courts have begun to intervene.

The pattern matters. It suggests a Justice Department too often pointed toward political adversaries. This is not strength. It is small-mindedness dressed up as toughness.

A strong president defeats opponents in the arena of ideas. He answers criticism with facts. He marshals evidence. He persuades the public. He trusts that a free people, presented with competing arguments, can decide wisely. He respects the even-handed processes of courts and allows the law to operate without intimidation or manipulation.

What we are seeing instead resembles a sledgehammer approach — one-sided, punitive, performative. That is not constitutional leadership. It is an abuse of power.

The Justice Department is not the president’s personal enforcement arm. It was deliberately insulated, imperfectly but intentionally, from political command. Its authority — to investigate, subpoena, prosecute — is immense precisely because it must be exercised with restraint and neutrality. When that power is deployed, or appears to be deployed, to punish political enemies, it corrodes public trust in the rule of law itself.

Defenders argue that the system is working. Grand juries have said no. Judges have dismissed cases. Some prosecutors have reportedly stepped aside rather than proceed. Institutional guardrails, they say, are holding.

Perhaps. But guardrails are not meant to be stress-tested as a governing strategy. A republic should not have to rely on quiet refusals and procedural reversals to prevent political prosecutions. The very attempt chills dissent, deters public service and teaches future leaders that retaliation is fair game.

Political disputes are inevitable. Retaliatory prosecutions are not. The Constitution does not grant presidents authority to wield federal law enforcement as a tool of vengeance. And even if technical legality could be argued in isolated instances, the cumulative effect of such conduct is corrosive to democratic norms that depend on restraint more than force.

America has endured 250 years of conflict without enshrining revenge as a governing principle. We have aspired to something harder: argument over intimidation, persuasion over punishment, adjudication over vendetta.

If President Trump believes his critics are wrong, he should defeat them openly — in debate, at the ballot box, or in fair proceedings governed by neutral principles.

That is strength.

Retribution, by contrast, is weakness masquerading as power. And it has no place in a constitutional democracy.