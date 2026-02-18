Editorial: Red Light, Green Light and the Iran Gamble

There is a difference between strategic ambiguity and strategic confusion. On Iran, the Trump administration increasingly feels like the latter — and the stakes are too high for guesswork.

One day, President Donald Trump signals optimism about a breakthrough with Tehran. The next, another aircraft carrier group moves into the region. He voices support for Iranian protesters risking their lives in the streets — then pivots back to negotiations with the regime that crushed them. Red light. Green light. Yellow light. The pattern is dizzying.

Unpredictability can be a tactic. But when unpredictability becomes the message itself, allies grow anxious and adversaries grow bold.

This week’s meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought that tension into sharp relief. Israel arrived deeply wary of any agreement that would ease sanctions while leaving Iran’s missile program and regional militias intact. Trump left reaffirming that negotiations will continue.

Israel’s concerns are not abstract. The Islamic Republic’s missiles, its entrenchment across the region and its sponsorship of armed groups from Hezbollah to Hamas form a coherent strategy aimed at surrounding and exhausting the Jewish state. For Jerusalem, sanctions relief that strengthens that system — even incrementally — is not a technical adjustment. It is a long-term risk.

And yet Israel does not want war. It understands the cost of acting alone. It will not move without at least a tacit green light from Washington.

That is the heart of the problem. If the light keeps changing, Israel cannot plan. If the message keeps shifting, deterrence weakens. Security depends not only on strength, but on clarity.

Inside Iran, the confusion carries moral weight. Protesters who believed American words of encouragement now see diplomacy elevated above their struggle. They were not marching for a narrower enrichment cap. They were marching for dignity and freedom. When Washington’s tone swings abruptly from solidarity to transaction, it leaves a bitter aftertaste.

None of this means negotiations are inherently wrong. A truly comprehensive agreement — one that meaningfully constrains uranium enrichment, missile development and militia financing — would serve regional stability. But if the public focus remains narrowly nuclear, it risks repeating a familiar mistake: isolating centrifuges from the regime’s broader project of repression at home and aggression abroad.

If this oscillation is strategic pressure, it has not been explained. If it is improvisation, it is dangerous.

Foreign policy is not performance art. Allies require predictability. Markets require predictability. Most of all, deterrence requires predictability — the conviction that when a red line is drawn, it will not fade with the next news cycle.

Those who care about stability are not demanding recklessness. They are demanding coherence. If the goal is containment, define it. If the goal is a deal, clarify its scope. If force remains an option, state the conditions plainly.

The Islamic Republic thrives in ambiguity. The United States should not.

Strategic patience can steady a region. Strategic whiplash can shake it. With Iran, the difference is not academic. It is existential.