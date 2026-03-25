Editorial: Mahmoud Khalil’s Mockery of America

Mahmoud Khalil is not a misunderstood dissenter caught in the gears of an overreaching system. He is a sophisticated political actor who has learned how to use that system — and its deepest values — to his advantage.

Khalil rose to prominence as one of the most visible organizers of the anti-Israel encampment at Columbia University after the Oct. 7 massacre. Those protests did not remain confined to political argument. They devolved into intimidation of Jewish students, open expressions of support for Hamas and rhetoric that crossed from protest into menace.

When immigration authorities moved to deport him, Khalil was recast by supporters as a victim — a symbol of dissent punished for his views. The courts intervened, as American courts should, ensuring that his case would proceed with full due process.

That is how the system is supposed to work. And Khalil has wasted no time putting that system to work for himself.

Last week at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Khalil took the stage to speak about “the cost of dissent.” Just days earlier, a man had attempted to ram his way into a synagogue in Michigan while young children were locked inside classrooms. Khalil acknowledged that antisemitism exists. Then he pivoted, almost seamlessly, to his central claim: that accusations of antisemitism are “weaponized” to silence critics of Israel.

It is a breathtaking inversion. At a moment when Jewish communities across the country are increasing security, when synagogues and schools operate under threat, Khalil’s message is that the real abuse is not the hatred — but the naming of it.

And when asked the most basic question — whether he condemns Hamas — Khalil refused to answer. Not because he lacked time. Not because the question was unclear. But because answering it honestly would collapse the moral framework he is trying to construct.

Instead, he asks the public to “contextualize” Oct. 7 — to see the massacre of civilians as something to be explained rather than condemned. Terror becomes narrative. Atrocity becomes argument.

This is not dissent. It is manipulation.

Khalil understands exactly what he’s doing. He is operating in a country that protects speech, even when that speech is offensive. A country whose courts insist on due process. A country whose public square is open enough to allow even its harshest critics to be heard. And he is using those protections not to advance debate, but to erode the very moral boundaries that make debate possible.

That is the real offense.

America’s openness is not weakness. Its commitment to law is not naïveté. These are strengths — hard-won and essential. But they can be exploited. And Khalil is exploiting them by invoking the language of rights to shield rhetoric that excuses terror, dismissing antisemitism and recasting hatred as dissent.

We should be clear about the distinction. America’s system is working exactly as it should. Mahmoud Khalil is not.

A free society can tolerate voices like his. But it should not mistake their presence for something admirable — or their message for something worthy of respect.