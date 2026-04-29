Editorial: Game On: Israel’s Political Map Is Shifting Again

The decision by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid to run together in Israel’s upcoming election is more than a tactical alliance. It is an attempt — perhaps the most disciplined one yet — to impose order on an opposition that has long been fragmented, personality-driven and ultimately unsuccessful at dislodging Benjamin Netanyahu.

The logic is straightforward. Consolidation reduces wasted votes, sharpens messaging and presents voters with something that has often been missing: a plausible governing alternative rather than a loose collection of grievances. Early indications suggest the combined list could rival Likud in size, and if Gadi Eisenkot ultimately joins, it would add not just seats but credibility — particularly on security, where Israel’s elections are still decided.

Just as important is what this move tries to prevent. In past cycles, the anti-Netanyahu camp has often spent as much energy competing internally as it has opposing him. A unified slate — if it holds — signals a different approach: fewer ego-driven splinters, more discipline and a clearer appeal to voters who may be less interested in ideology than in governability.

And yet, arithmetic still rules Israeli politics. Even a strengthened Bennett-Lapid slate does not automatically translate into 61 seats. The anti-Netanyahu bloc remains ideologically diverse and, at times, internally contradictory. Figures like Avigdor Liberman and Yair Golan may align tactically, but questions about coalition boundaries — especially involving religious parties or Arab factions — linger. Bennett himself has already signaled limits on those partnerships, narrowing his path even as he broadens his appeal.

Which is why it still makes little sense to bet against Netanyahu. His advantage has never been just personal durability; it is structural. His bloc is cohesive, disciplined and — despite periodic tensions — generally aligned on the core question of power. In a system where fragmentation often determines outcomes, that cohesion is no small thing.

Still, something may be shifting beneath the surface.

The debate over Haredi military service has moved from a chronic irritant to a more central feature of the political conversation. The High Court’s intervention, ongoing wartime demands and the visible strain on reservists have combined to elevate the issue in ways that feel different from prior election cycles.

But caution is warranted. It is not yet clear that the draft issue will decide the election or even dominate it. Israeli voters rarely align around a single issue, particularly in the shadow of ongoing security threats. And Netanyahu’s coalition has weathered similar pressures before.

What can be said — more modestly — is that the issue now intersects with questions voters cannot easily ignore: fairness, shared burden and the sustainability of a system in which a significant portion of the population neither serves nor fully participates in the workforce. Whether that concern translates into votes remains uncertain.

In the short term, the Bennett-Lapid alignment is likely to clarify the race. Fewer parties competing for the same voters could produce a sharper, more binary contest, forcing smaller factions to declare allegiances earlier.

In the longer term, however this election resolves, the underlying tensions are unlikely to disappear. Questions about military service, economic participation and national cohesion will persist — and may intensify — regardless of who forms the next government.

Game on. But the outcome, as always in Israeli politics, remains stubbornly difficult to predict.