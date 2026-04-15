Editorial: America’s Air Traffic Wake-Up Call

Last month, an Air Canada regional jet struck an emergency vehicle on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport — an accident that followed a series of near misses at major U.S. airports. It is a warning that the nation’s air traffic control system is under strain in ways that are no longer theoretical. For years, close calls have piled up and reforms promised. Yet the system remains dangerously stretched. At some point, a pattern stops being a warning and becomes a crisis.

This is not a distant risk. It is the system operating today, as millions board flights under the same constraints — just as the country approaches the summer travel surge, when volumes peak.

The numbers should unsettle anyone who flies. Since 2021, federal data show dozens of the most serious runway incursions — incidents in which catastrophe was narrowly avoided. Add last year’s deadly midair collision over the Potomac, and now LaGuardia. These are not isolated failures. They are symptoms of a system operating too close to its limits. The margin for error is narrowing.

Start with staffing. The Federal Aviation Administration has struggled for years to recruit, train and retain enough controllers. The work is specialized, the pipeline long, and retirements outpace replacements. Even when staffing appears near target, reality is more complicated: Controllers work long hours and manage dense traffic flows under constant pressure. Fatigue is operational.

Then there is the technology. Parts of the system still rely on decades-old infrastructure — aging radar, outdated communications and airport surfaces lacking modern ground surveillance. At some airports, controllers still depend on visual separation, even where visibility and timing leave little margin for error. Modernization has been discussed for years, but progress remains uneven.

Congestion compounds the problem. Air travel has rebounded but is concentrated in a small number of major airports operating near capacity. Places like LaGuardia are physically constrained and surrounded by complex airspace. Add weather disruptions and peak-hour clustering, and controllers must manage surges that can double expected traffic. When a system runs this close to its limits, safety depends on everything going right. Too often, it does not.

This is no longer a system with a buffer. It is a system relying on precision under pressure — where small errors are no longer absorbed, but exposed.

None of this excuses mistakes. But it explains them — and underscores the truth: The system is being asked to do more than it was designed to handle.

So, what can be done?

Staffing must become a national priority — accelerating recruitment, expanding training and retaining experienced controllers. Modernization must be funded and executed with urgency, making ground radar and runway alert systems standard. Capacity must also be managed more honestly. If airports are at their limits, schedules must reflect that reality. And accountability must follow: Close calls should trigger implementation, not reports that gather dust.

For decades, the United States has treated aviation safety as a point of pride. Today, that commitment is being tested at the worst possible moment.

LaGuardia should not be remembered as an anomaly. It is a warning about the system passengers are relying on right now. The next failure will not be a surprise — it will be the predictable result of risks we have chosen to tolerate.