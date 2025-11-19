Editorial: A Tunnel, a Test and a Turning Point

Somewhere beneath the sand and rubble of Gaza, roughly 150 Hamas operatives are trapped in a tunnel that is now both a bunker and an indictment.

Cut off from supplies, reportedly starving and increasingly desperate, they have become an unexpected pressure point in a conflict that had inched — however cautiously — toward a diplomatic horizon.

Their fate may determine whether the current push toward peace is real or merely aspirational.

For months, Hamas’ political leadership assured American envoys that the organization was prepared to disarm as part of the Trump administration’s 20-point plan.

That pledge was the prerequisite for any transition from warfare to governance. But promises in carpeted rooms are one thing; decisions in a collapsing tunnel are another. These men have become the first real evidence Hamas must produce.

And that is precisely why Hamas is cornered.

If the fighters surrender, they will do so publicly. Cameras will be waiting. Israel will capitalize on the moment. Across the Arab world, the images would land like a shockwave: men who claimed divine backing now raising their hands to an enemy they vowed to destroy.

For a movement that relies heavily on narrative — not just rockets — this would be a rupture, shattering the romance of “resistance” that Hamas and its media ecosystem have cultivated for decades.

But the alternative is no better. Allowing these operatives to suffocate underground would confirm the view long held by many Palestinians and outside observers: that Hamas treats its own personnel as expendable.

Martyrdom is easier to celebrate from Doha than from a tunnel floor. If Hamas lets them die, it exposes the moral fraudulence of leaders who preach sacrifice but absorb none of the cost.

This dilemma is not simply Hamas’ to manage. It is Qatar’s problem as well, and Turkey’s. Both cast themselves as indispensable diplomatic partners while continuing to sponsor a movement built on absolutist ideology.

Now they must confront the question they hoped to defer: Can Hamas truly comply with a peace framework, or is the mythology too central to abandon?

International voices — including some within the United Nations — have floated the idea of granting safe passage to the trapped fighters, offering an exit that preserves face.

Yet such indulgence risks gutting the demilitarization commitments Hamas made to win political legitimacy. If the first test is met not with surrender but with diplomatic rescue, the entire peace process becomes choreographed theater.

This is why the tunnel has become more than a physical space. It is a diagnostic instrument. It reveals, in real time, what Hamas can — and cannot — give up: not just weapons, but the story it tells about itself.

It also reveals whether Qatar and Turkey are prepared to impose pressure rather than excuses, and whether the international system is willing to insist on accountability instead of symbolic compromise.

The moment is narrow, cruel and decisive. The men underground are trapped not only by concrete and sand but also by their movement’s contradictions.

Whether they emerge alive, dead, or not at all will signal whether Hamas is capable of entering a political process — or whether the region must brace for yet another cycle of mirage and bloodshed.

One way or another, that tunnel has become the hinge on which the next chapter of the Middle East now turns.