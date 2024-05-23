Echoes of Remembrance Stirred at Old York Road Temple-Beth Am

Leslie Feldman

Stepping into a recent Holocaust exhibit, “Never Again is Now: The Gilbert Tabby Collection of Holocaust Artifacts,” at Old York Road Temple-Beth Am in Abington, visitors are immediately enveloped into life during the Nazi regime.

It is intended as more than just a historical exhibit: It’s a call to acknowledge the past and strive for a future. Tabby, a Philadelphia physician who died in 2019, bought the items from acquaintances and at auctions.

“My father developed an interest in Holocaust artifacts but largely kept it to himself,” explained his son David Tabby, curator of the exhibit. “I discovered the extent of his collection after his death. He preserved items that make life in ghettos and concentration camps tangible to us.”

Through its curation of artifacts, the exhibit keeps the memories of the Holocaust alive, teaching vital lessons of compassion, resilience and the enduring human spirit. The collection includes military uniforms, antisemitic propaganda, ghetto leadership (Judenrat) armbands, Jewish police badges, ghetto currency and postage, concentration camp guard records and correspondence from prisoners to their loved ones.

The synagogue hosted the exhibit during the first two weeks of May to coincide with both Yom HaShoah and Yom Ha’Atzmaut.

“The artifacts all reflect the incarceration of Jewish prisoners, their clothing, identification and correspondence,” Rabbi Robert Leib said. “We deliberately chose not to highlight Nazi uniforms and regalia, even though they are, admittedly, part of the larger exhibit.”

The synagogue’s congregation, its Old York Road Ministerium colleagues, and members belonging to congregations of the Old York Road Kehillah who attended the 24th Annual OYR Kehillah Yom HaShoah service on May 5, all had the opportunity to view the exhibit.

“The fact that, unlike other Holocaust-related exhibits, this one, albeit tiny in size, allows visitors to touch and feel the artifacts, such as inmates’ clothing, caps, shoes, and personal correspondence, making for a unique experience,” added Leib.

To see more on the exhibit, visit sites.google.com/view/gilbert-tabby/home.

A Double Celebration

More than 300 congregants and friends of the synagogue celebrated on May 3 the recent 65th birthdays of Leib and Cantor Elena Zarkh. The celebration Erev Shabbat began with a pre-Oneg Shabbat of wraps, sandwiches and salads and music, including several of the cantors from neighboring congregations.

Attendees then moved into the sanctuary, where the rabbi and cantor sat with their families while congregants led the service with the volunteer adult choir, under the direction of Musical Director Mark Daugherty. The service was followed by an Oneg Shabbat with treats prepared by congregants.

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.