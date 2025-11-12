D’var Torah: Chayei Sarah: The Sacred Work of Facing Death

By Rabbi Peter Rigler

The Torah portion Chayei Sarah begins not with life, but with death. “Sarah’s lifetime—the span of Sarah’s life, came to one hundred and twenty-seven years… and Sarah died in Kiryat Arba” (Genesis 23:1–2). Abraham’s first act after losing his beloved partner is to secure a burial place for her, a gesture of profound love and responsibility.

From this opening, Jewish tradition derives the mitzvah of k’vod ha-met, honoring the dead, and nichum aveilim, comforting the living. Abraham models both. He insists on a proper burial and then creates a sacred space, the Cave of Machpelah, that becomes a family resting place for generations.

Burial is not simply a ritual; it is a mitzvah that affirms human dignity even after life ends.

The Talmud teaches, “One who buries the dead performs a true act of kindness—chesed shel emet, for it cannot be repaid” (Rashi on Genesis 47:29). To care for the dead, to accompany loved ones through loss, is to confront the deepest truth of our existence: that life is precious precisely because it is finite.

In Jewish thought, death is not a failure. Ecclesiastes reminds us, “There is a time to be born and a time to die.” The end of life, painful as it may be, is part of the same sacred cycle as birth.

Yet, for many of us, death remains the great unspoken. We avoid it in our families, in our communities, even in our synagogues—until it is suddenly at our doorstep.

At Temple Sholom, we recently hosted a program modeled on the “Death Over Dinner” initiative, bringing together nearly thirty participants of all ages. Around a shared table, we spoke openly about loss, legacy, and what truly matters at the end of life.

The conversation was warm, honest, and empowering. It reminded us that when we speak about death, we are really learning how to live, with awareness, gratitude, and love.

Jewish tradition offers wisdom for those conversations. The Psalms teach, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12) Planning ahead whether through ethical wills, advance directives, or simple honest talks with loved ones is not a denial of faith but an affirmation of it. We prepare because we value life, family, and community.

This week, as we read Chayei Sarah, we are reminded that Abraham’s greatness was not only in his faith or his journeys, but in his humanity, the way he grieved, honored, and remembered.

May we, too, have the courage to face death with honesty and love, to care for others with compassion, and to live our lives with the awareness that every moment is sacred.

