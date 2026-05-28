D’var Torah: Carrying Tradition Forward

By Rabbi Peter Rigler

This week’s Torah portion is Naso: Numbers 4:21 — 7:89

There are moments in Jewish life when time seems to collapse in on itself.

A newborn is brought into the sanctuary for a baby naming. Parents stand exhausted and glowing. Grandparents wipe tears from their eyes. A child chants Torah at a bat mitzvah, suddenly sounding older and wiser than they did only weeks before. Brides and grooms stand beneath a chuppah. Graduates prepare to leave home carrying hopes and fears of their own and of their families.

And almost every time, somewhere in that sacred moment, we turn to the same ancient words:

“May God bless you and protect you. May God’s face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May God lift up God’s face toward you and grant you peace.”

The Priestly Blessing from Parshat Naso is among the oldest continuous blessings in human history. For thousands of years, Jewish parents have whispered it to children on Friday nights. Rabbis have spoken it over communities. Kohanim have raised their hands and offered it to congregations across continents and centuries. Archaeologists even discovered versions of the blessing inscribed on tiny silver scrolls from ancient Jerusalem more than 2,500 years ago.

Sometimes I think about that when I stand before a family at a celebration. I realize I am not inventing something new. I am stepping into a river already flowing for generations.

Years ago, I stood with a young family at their daughter’s baby naming. She slept through nearly the entire service while her parents beamed with that mixture of pride, joy, and sheer exhaustion familiar to all new parents. I placed my hands gently on her tiny head and shared the Priestly Blessing.

I recently stood with that same child at her bat mitzvah.

She was taller now. Confident. Funny. Brilliant. She chanted Torah with strength and joy while her family looked on with tears in their eyes. During the service, I suddenly remembered that baby naming years earlier. The same blessing. The same family. The same community gathered around her.

In a world that moves so quickly, Judaism insists on slowing us down long enough to notice these sacred continuities.

The Kli Yakar, Rabbi Shlomo Ephraim of Prague, teaches that the Priestly Blessing is layered with different forms of care and love that shape a human life. Blessing, in other words, is never created by one person alone. It emerges through relationships, teaching, sacrifice, memory and community.

That insight feels especially powerful during this season of graduations, weddings, confirmations and baby namings. None of us arrives at these moments alone. Behind every graduate stands a constellation of parents, teachers, grandparents, coaches and mentors.

Behind every wedding stand generations who taught us what love and commitment could look like. Behind every Jewish child stands a community helping carry tradition forward.

At every celebration, a community quietly promises: we stand with you.

That matters deeply because not everyone experiences these moments in the same way. Some ache for children they never had. Some mourn relationships that have fractured. Some sit in pews carrying grief beside everyone else’s joy.

Jewish community at its best reminds us that blessing is larger than biology.

The Torah says to Aaron and his sons, “Thus shall you bless the people Israel.” Not your own family. The people. All of them.

To belong to Jewish life is to inherit responsibility for one another’s sacred moments. We hold babies who are not our own. We dance at weddings for couples outside our families. We cry when another child reads from the Torah because somehow their story becomes part of our collective story too.

There is an old joke about a Jewish mother at graduation. Her son walks across the stage and she proudly announces, “Summa cum laude!” Then she looks at him and says, “You couldn’t call once this week?”

That combination of pride and connection may be one of the most Jewish things imaginable.

As a rabbi, I often have the privilege of serving as the Jewish community’s representative at these milestones. I feel the weight and beauty of over 3,500 years of tradition every time I raise my hands to offer those ancient words.

But the truth is that the blessing does not belong to the rabbi alone. It belongs to all of us.

Every time we show up for one another, every time we celebrate another person’s joy, every time we help carry Jewish tradition forward, we become part of that ancient chain ourselves.

Rabbi Peter Rigler serves as the rabbi of Temple Sholom in Broomall.