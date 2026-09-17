Dr. Harold P. Koller, Pediatric Ophthalmologist Who Helped Children See, Dies at 89

By the time Dr. Harold P. Koller stopped performing surgery at 75, generations of young ophthalmologists had trained under him and countless children — including premature infants weighing less than 2 pounds — had benefited from his work preserving their sight. Yet his son, David Koller, said his father rarely talked about his accomplishments.

Koller, a nationally respected pediatric ophthalmologist who helped develop standards for detecting and treating a potentially blinding eye disease in premature babies, died Sept. 4 at 89.

“He was very, very unpretentious,” David Koller said. “He didn’t lead with his accomplishments or his accolades.”

Harold Koller grew up in Feltonville in Northeast Philadelphia, the son of Sadie and William Koller. His father worked as a manager for Penn Fruit, and the family lived modestly.

Koller attended Central High School and went on to the University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in zoology and graduated in 1959.

His sister, Charlene Koller, and daughter, Melissa Koller, said he had eye trouble as a child and believe that experience, plus his fondness for the eye doctor, may have helped spark his interest in medicine and, later, ophthalmology.

His Jewish upbringing also remained important throughout his life. Charlene recalled a kosher household with separate sets of dishes, special dishes for Passover and Shabbat candles every Friday night. The family belonged to Congregation Shaare Shamayim.

The family has preserved Koller’s 1950 bar mitzvah invitation. It announced the bar mitzvah of “Harold Paul” at Congregation Beth Uziel on East Wyoming Avenue, followed by a celebration at Ambassador Hall on North Broad Street.

After Penn, Koller attended Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed a medical internship at Temple University Hospital, an ophthalmology residency at Tulane and New Orleans Eye and Ear Hospital, and then served for two years with the U.S. Public Health Service, stationed on Staten Island during the Vietnam War era.

He later completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship at Children’s Hospital of the District of Columbia. Koller returned to Philadelphia in 1971 and entered private practice.

Much of his career focused on retinopathy of prematurity, an eye disease affecting premature infants that can cause blindness if not recognized and treated at the right time.

David Koller said his father became a national leader in developing screening guidelines, classifications and treatment protocols as advances in neonatal medicine allowed increasingly premature babies to survive.

“He wanted to make sure that no baby fell through the cracks,” David Koller said.

Koller also trained residents and fellows at Wills Eye Hospital and participated in research, professional committees and publications. David Koller recalled an old curriculum vitae that ran 18 pages and ended with a notation that more than 150 additional publications and speaking engagements were not included.

Even while maintaining a busy practice, Koller would rise around 4 a.m. twice a week to travel into Philadelphia for surgery.

His commitment to patients was equally memorable.

One family recalled Koller meeting them at his office during a snowstorm when their son developed Bell’s palsy. Another former patient sent him a watch engraved with a message thanking him for giving the patient the gift of sight.

David Koller remembers being stopped in restaurants and other public places by people who recognized his father and told him that Koller had helped their children see.

Charlene Koller recalled recommending her brother to a friend who was terrified of eye doctors. The woman later told her that Koller made her feel so comfortable that she was no longer afraid.

Koller stopped performing surgery at 75 but continued seeing patients well into his 80s. He later worked as an expert witness in legal cases involving children’s eye injuries and still had active cases at the time of his death.

“It was his body that was breaking down,” David Koller said. “His mind was still there.”

Outside medicine, Koller was quiet, playful and deeply devoted to family. He played the trumpet; loved classical music, Frank Sinatra and Al Jolson; enjoyed travel and walking; and was an enthusiastic cook. One specialty was bananas Foster, a dish he came to enjoy during his years in New Orleans.

Despite his demanding career, he coached his children’s youth sports teams and attended their school events and graduations. With young patients, he often wore cartoon ties, joked and invented silly words.

“He had a very playful side to him,” David Koller said.

Koller was married for 52 years to his wife, known in the family as Cookie, who died about five months before him. He had five children, one of whom predeceased him, and three grandchildren.

Judaism remained a continuing presence in Koller’s life. David Koller described his father as knowledgeable about Jewish tradition and respectful of observance. He attended synagogue on the High Holidays and remained affiliated with Congregation Shaare Shamayim until physical limitations made attendance difficult.

David Koller said his father was generous with his time, his medical skills and his family, and was motivated less by status or money than by doing the right thing.

“He was a mensch,” David Koller said. “A true good old-fashioned gentleman.”

And in reflecting on what his father taught him, David Koller returned to the idea that best captured Koller’s life.

“He helped me see that you can make an enormous difference in people’s lives without spending your time talking about the difference you made,” he said.

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.