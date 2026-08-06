Digital Book Revisits Controversial Qumran Discovery Linked to Temple Incense

Steve Linde | JNS

More than three decades after an extraordinary archaeological discovery near Qumran sparked worldwide attention and fierce debate, a new research project is seeking to determine whether a mysterious reddish-brown substance unearthed in a sealed cave could be remnants of Ketoret, the sacred incense burned twice daily in the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem.

In early July, Project Qumran—a nonprofit Israeli research initiative dedicated to documenting and scientifically investigating the discovery—released The Ketoret: A Source-Based Historical Account of the Qumran Incense Discovery, a free digital publication that reconstructs the history of the controversial 1992 excavation and outlines a new effort to subject surviving samples to modern scientific testing.

The book, written by Israeli journalist Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz under the research and editorial direction of M. Rhonda Attar, compiles eyewitness interviews, laboratory reports, excavation records, archival documents and photographs into what the organization describes as the first comprehensive documentary account of the discovery.

Rather than arguing that the material has been conclusively identified as Temple incense, the authors present the available evidence and invite readers to evaluate it for themselves.