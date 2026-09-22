Diane Holland, Devoted to Family, Jewish Life and Helping Others, Dies at 67

At the annual Lobel family picnic, getting 60 or 70 relatives onto the steps for the traditional photograph was no easy task. Diane Holland made it happen. She set the time, gathered the sprawling family and directed everyone into place.

It was a small example of the role Holland embraced for decades: keeping generations of relatives connected.

Holland, a longtime Bensalem resident whose commitments included her extended family, Jewish life, Israel and helping people in need, died of lung cancer Aug. 26. She was 67. She had lived in Bensalem for 34 years, building lasting friendships with neighbors in her apartment community.

Born Diane Lobel on Dec. 19, 1958, in Chester, she was the only child of William Lobel and Ilse Feldheim. Her mother, a German Jew, escaped with her parents to Amsterdam during World War II and survived the war in hiding. She later worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army before coming to the United States.

Holland attended Western New England College but did not graduate. As a young woman, she spent an extended period in Israel, living on a kibbutz. Her connection to Israel remained strong throughout her life.

She began her career working at a private Philadelphia health technology school which her parents owned and operated. She later sold women’s clothing at flea markets, worked at an Estée Lauder factory and became an administrative assistant. About two decades ago, she joined a predecessor of Willis Towers Watson, where she became a valued longtime employee.

Holland raised her only son, Corey Zev Holland, largely as a single mother after divorcing when he was 4. She worked full time while taking him to tennis, swimming, musicals and marching band activities. At band events, she sold raffle tickets and became so familiar that “Corey’s mom” was effectively her name, her son recalled.

“There was nothing that I would want for,” Corey Holland said. “If there was something that I wanted, she would do her best to make sure that I had it.”

He said she emphasized kindness, caring and understanding. She was also deeply sentimental. She loved long hugs, cried when she was too happy to contain herself and preserved keepsakes from her son’s childhood. While cleaning out her apartment, he found a bag of Beanie Babies that she had long insisted she had saved for him.

Family was especially important to Holland. Her father was one of 12 children, giving her a large network of cousins who became the siblings she never had. For decades, she helped sustain a family picnic that sometimes drew up to 70 people. It was first held at Burholme Park, later at a cousin’s home in Medford Lakes, New Jersey, and more recently at Neshaminy State Park.

Holland served as the family communicator, making sure distant relatives remained part of one another’s lives.

“She was very outgoing and a leader,” said her cousin Marian Coe. At Holland’s funeral, eight of the family’s 12 branches were represented, with relatives traveling from places including Cincinnati and Long Island.

Her Jewish identity shaped much of her adult life. She raised her son in the Reform tradition, and he became a bar mitzvah. During her final four or five years, she became increasingly involved with Chabad Lubavitch of Yardley. After the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, she returned there with an organized group, preparing meals for soldiers and visiting displaced families, even as she dealt with cancer.

Holland also devoted time to Chosen 300 Ministries. She helped serve food, distribute blankets and enlist coworkers in volunteer efforts. Coe said that when Holland encountered someone asking for money on a Philadelphia street, she would often buy the person a meal.

Music gave Holland another community. A devoted Grateful Dead fan, she attended concerts, collected pins and joined monthly Grateful Dead gatherings in Warminster. Her favorite song was “Eyes of the World.” Musicians from that circle played during a celebration of life after her death.

The music also led to her friendship with Irene Martin. For years, Martin had noticed Holland seeming to beam and sparkle at the train station during their commute into Philadelphia. In 2016, she spotted Holland several rows ahead of her at a Dead & Company concert on the Camden waterfront. Martin approached her at the station the following Monday, beginning a friendship that lasted for the final decade of Holland’s life.

“I only had her as my friend in my life for 10 years, but what 10 years we had,” Martin said.

Holland was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and endured lung, bladder and breast cancers, as well as chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Her lung cancer returned aggressively in 2026. Friends and relatives drove her to appointments, and she thanked them with Grateful Dead backpacks.

Martin said Holland faced illness with honesty and grace, continuing after difficult days by putting “one foot ahead of the other.” During one of their final weeks, the friends unexpectedly found themselves hospitalized at the same time. They joked that it was how women their age had a sleepover. Soon afterward, they attended a concert at Bristol Wharf, grateful to be together and expecting more time.

“Her generosity was there for everybody in ways big and small,” Martin said. “Even the small ways were big ways to the people who were being assisted by her.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the Philadelphia Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.