Dennis Johnson: KI Member Converted to Judaism and Hasn’t Looked Back

Dennis Johnson is a relatively new member at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park, but has dived in headfirst since joining.

Johnson converted to Judaism in June 2025 after a long journey that included discovering that some ancestors were Jewish. Now, Johnson runs the KI LGBT Cohort called “Queer KI,” and also helps co-lead monthly HaMotzi Dinners. Johnson helps co-lead Saturday minyan when the synagogue has them in person, and is a part of the KI choir.

“Synagogue life has been something that’s really big to me now,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’m there sometimes more than I’m at home.”

Queer KI is a relatively new invention by the synagogue that aims to create a place for queer Jews to feel safe in each other’s company. The meetings are not recorded, and there are no notes taken. Many of the members are, of course, queer, but there are also parents of queer children who are seeking guidance and hearing about lived experiences.

“Last year, we had a table at the Bucks-Mont Pride event, which was wonderful. This year, we’re having it again. We’ll be planning our Pride Shabbat. We’re also trying to create a panel with different notable people in the area in the fall. We want to get ourselves known as a safe space where, if you’re questioning, or if you’re a parent of an LGBTQ youth, or if you have a friend, we’re a safe space — Jewish or not — where you can come and get [things] off your chest,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s own story reflects this need. The KI member often wondered when deciding whether to convert if it was a good idea to become Jewish at a time when antisemitism is rampant in the United States. Ultimately, Johnson felt a call to not just become Jewish, but to do so at KI. The first time Johnson visited, it felt like home.

“I walked in very tunnel-visioned, and I’m tattooed and pierced, and I [wasn’t sure] if I was going to be welcomed and all that. Instantly, Cantor Amy [Levy] greeted me with a smile, and Rabbi [Benjamin] David greeted me with happiness and welcoming. People were coming up to me and asking, ‘How are you? I’ve never seen you before, what’s your name?’” Johnson said. “Everyone was just friendly and engaging. I’ve always wanted to be in a place where I can feel like myself, dressed the way I want to and just be unapologetically myself.”

Perhaps nothing exemplifies the Keneseth Israel community embracing Johnson and Johnson’s identity like the rhinestone yarmulke project. Johnson created a shiny yarmulke covered in rhinestones, and it garnered attention from other members of the community who asked for one, too. Now, Johnson makes them for other members.

“My passion is things that sparkle, and now people are telling me they love to see that and they want a part of it,” Johnson said. “It’s been so amazing.”

One reason Johnson was attracted to Judaism was the religion’s observance of Shabbat. Johnson said that there is something magical about the weekly holiday and how it allows people to connect to their families and God.

“I live a very busy life. I work a full-time job, and I have a part-time job doing volunteering. Saturday is my one day where I don’t want to work,” Johnson said. “It’s time for me to plan my week, to enjoy services and to just get away from the work world and the craziness of the world. I put my phone to the side and do things for myself. I see my family.”

For Johnson, the discovery of Jewish ancestry and finding a Jewish community was a long time coming. It may have taken decades for Johnson to officially become Jewish, but the KI member wouldn’t trade the journey for anything.

“I was always searching for some type of faith, and I just felt like I never really belonged. Culture is something that’s really important to me, and I always knew Judaism isn’t just about the faith; it’s about the culture as well,” Johnson said. “Judaism is every single day.”

[email protected]