David Feinman: Fitler Square Resident Makes Jewish Connections

David Feinman attends nearly every Jewish Business Network event. For the 34-year-old entrepreneur who owns Viral Ideas, a video production and editing service, JBN is his main connection to Jewish life.

But it’s a deep one.

The Fitler Square resident meets other Jews, makes Jewish connections and learns about Jewish speakers and their businesses. But his favorite part might actually be the most religious aspect of the evening: the 10 to 15 minute talk by Rabbi Menachem Schmidt, head of Jewish Heritage Programs at the University of Pennsylvania, which oversees JBN, about the importance of the current date on the calendar.

“It gives you a nugget that connects you to the religious side of things. He tells something that makes you really think about the deeper meaning behind whatever day we’re on,” Feinman said. “You learn a little bit. You connect with spirituality a little bit.”

Viral Ideas has about 100 employees. Feinman is a successful entrepreneur who is always looking to meet and possibly collaborate with other business owners.

And at JBN events, it’s easier to find those contacts. There’s an unspoken connection between participants.

“I think there’s a shared value set. I met one of my now-closest friends in the city, someone whose wedding I went to, someone who came to my wedding; we just became friends because we have a shared value set,” Feinman said. “We’re aggressive about our careers and really want to grow in life. We have shared values and came into a space wanting to actively meet people. That allowed us to connect very quickly.”

The 34-year-old said his intention at these events is now to “talk to other Jews in the community.”

“If business happens, great,” he added.

The business owner started attending JBN events before COVID. While the gatherings stopped during the pandemic, they picked up again as it subsided, and Feinman started going again. They are usually within walking distance of his Center City apartment.

After Oct. 7, 2023, he also found it even more important to go. Feinman said he has lost friends since the day of the Hamas attack on Israel because they “showed their antisemitic side.”

In the room with other Jewish business networkers, “We all know what we’re going through. We all just kind of get it,” Feinman said.

The entrepreneur grew up in Bucks County and graduated from Council Rock High School South in 2011. His grandparents would always tell him that “People don’t like the Jews,” but Feinman wasn’t sure if he believed them. After all, he didn’t see any evidence with his own eyes.

“I said, ‘I’ve never seen it in my life,’” he recalled.

But as an adult, he has seen the evidence.

“It’s like, ‘Maybe Grandma was right,’” he said.

That’s why he wanted to deepen his connection to JBN. Feinman goes to synagogue for holidays, though he doesn’t belong anywhere. He just doesn’t get as much out of services as Jewish networking.

“I find a lot of spiritual meaning in JBN. To me, it’s the best part of going to synagogue. You hang out with people who are like-minded. The rabbi gives a little spiel. You have a little nosh,” he said.

Feinman had a bar mitzvah, got confirmed and went on Birthright, and he loved it all. His family also fasted every Yom Kippur and would occasionally light candles on Shabbat.

“We were more of a spiritually Jewish home versus a halachically Jewish home,” he said.

But it meant something, and it still does. Feinman does not recall how he initially got involved with JBN. He thinks a friend may have asked him to go to an event. But regardless of how it started, he connected with the group right away.

“For a while, I wasn’t as connected with Jewish life. It was probably a missing piece in my life. It was something that I didn’t have an outlet for,” he said.

Judaism is also still important in his home. With his fiancee, Feinman hosts quarterly Shabbat dinners.

But for the entrepreneur, it’s people who make Jewish community meaningful.

“There’s a warmth and a certain kindness in that room,” he said. “It’s just a room of people that understand our shared present and past struggle as a people.”

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com