Cranberry-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

This recipe was submitted by Marilyn Halpern. She said she got it from her mother, Esther.

“I don’t like to cook so I rarely do, but I make my mother’s recipe for Thanksgiving,” she writes.

Ingredients

6 medium sweet potatoes (3 pounds)

1 cup canned cranberry sauce

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp grated orange rind

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tablespoons pareve margarine

Instructions:

Boil, cool and peel potatoes.

Cut each in half lengthwise and place in single layer in greased baking dish.

Combine cranberry sauce, water, sugar, salt, orange rind and cinnamon.

Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.

Add margarine and stir until melted.

Pour cranberry mixture over potatoes and bake in a moderate oven (325 degrees) for 30 minutes or until glazed, basting occasionally.

Serves six.

Marilyn Halpern, Philadelphia