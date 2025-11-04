Cranberry-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

This recipe was submitted by Marilyn Halpern. She said she got it from her mother, Esther.
“I don’t like to cook so I rarely do, but I make my mother’s recipe for Thanksgiving,” she writes.
Ingredients
6 medium sweet potatoes (3 pounds)
1 cup canned cranberry sauce
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp grated orange rind
1/2 tsp cinnamon
2 tablespoons pareve margarine
Instructions:
Boil, cool and peel potatoes.
Cut each in half lengthwise and place in single layer in greased baking dish.
Combine cranberry sauce, water, sugar, salt, orange rind and cinnamon.
Bring to a boil and simmer 5 minutes.
Add margarine and stir until melted.
Pour cranberry mixture over potatoes and bake in a moderate oven (325 degrees) for 30 minutes or until glazed, basting occasionally.
Serves six.
Marilyn Halpern, Philadelphia