Congregation Beth El in Voorhees Welcomes Two New Leaders

Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, New Jersey, has two new additions to its professional team: Tara Feiner as executive director and Jessica Sherman as director of the Early Childhood Center.

Both leaders bring deep experience, a love of Judaism and a commitment to community engagement to their new roles.

For Tara Feiner, joining Beth El feels like a homecoming in more ways than one. A Philadelphia native and former executive director of Jewish Family Services in Dayton, Ohio, Feiner said she had long been encouraged by her brother, Josh Laster, himself a former executive director at Beth El, to consider synagogue leadership.

“Over the years, my brother and others suggested that I consider taking on the role of executive director at a congregation,” Feiner explained. “But I loved my work in Dayton and didn’t want to leave for a city or synagogue with which I had no connection. When the position at Beth El opened, it was different. The synagogue is not a random congregation, and Voorhees is not a random city.”

Feiner describes Beth El as “a warm, welcoming, vibrant community where there are opportunities for everyone to engage in ways that are meaningful to them — whether that’s praying together, learning together, celebrating or helping others.”

She was drawn to the synagogue’s lively calendar of events, from the recent Sukkot celebrations, featuring everything from “Prayers and Pajamas” in the Sukkah to “Steak and Schnapps” with the Men’s Club, to upcoming gatherings like a fundraiser that will feature dueling pianos. “There is so much happening,” she said. “I find the energy and offerings to be exciting.”

Feiner also shared that the move brings her and her husband, Adam, closer to family in southern New Jersey. One brother and his family live in Cherry Hill and belong to Beth El.

In her new role, Feiner will oversee Beth El’s day-to-day operations, ensuring that the synagogue continues to fulfill its mission of inspiring congregants “wherever they are in their Jewish journey,” said Faye Shapiro, co-chair of the synagogue’s search committee.

“Tara’s professional and personal experience made her an ideal candidate to be the new executive director at Beth El,” said Shapiro.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Beth El’s future,” Feiner said. “It’s an honor to serve alongside Rabbi David Englander, Hazzan Alisa Pomerantz-Boro, Rabbi Sam Hollander, President Jason Whitney and an incredible team of leaders and volunteers. My goal is to listen, learn and help guide Beth El so it continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Beth El’s Early Childhood Center is entering an exciting new chapter under Sherman, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in early childhood education to her role as director.

Sherman, who previously served as principal of Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Bethlehem, said joining Beth El felt immediately like coming home.

“My mom was a teacher at Beth El years ago and always spoke so highly about the ECC and the synagogue,” she said. “From my very first conversation with the leadership team and clergy, I knew this synagogue would be my home. When I came in for my interview, I felt so welcomed, and I immediately knew this is where I belonged.”

With a strong background in educational leadership, Sherman is already working to enhance the ECC’s programs.

“I’ve started implementing a standardized curriculum, curating monthly family events and finding new ways to integrate our families into the broader synagogue community,” she explained. “My goal is to create an inclusive environment where children thrive not only educationally and socially, but are deeply rooted in Jewish values and traditions.”

Whitney praised Sherman’s leadership and vision: “Jessica impressed the interview committee with her deep command of early childhood education. Her experience, combined with her passion for Jewish life and learning, makes her a wonderful addition to our team.”

Whitney added, “As ECC director, Jessica will oversee enrollment, manage staff and ensure that each age group has a strong educational foundation. We’re confident she’ll make Beth El’s ECC an even more nurturing and trusted environment for families.”

