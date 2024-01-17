Community Service at the Heart of Volunteering at Keneseth Israel

Leslie Feldman

It’s not by chance that the Jewish people call themselves “Am Yisrael,” or “the people of Israel,” rather than “Dat Yisrael,” or “the religion of Israel.” This focus on people is translated into a focus on the community as the primary organizing structure of

Jewish life.

One way to conceptualize the standing of Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park in the community is to consider the many neighbors and organizations that it hosts and partners with regularly.

“With 800 families and 175 years of history, we value community service and are proud of the important outreach programs we sponsor throughout the year,” Rabbi Benjamin David said. “Our synagogue volunteers are valued and appreciated for all they do to connect our congregation with organizations that benefit from our partnership.”

One Sunday per month, KI’s soup kitchen and food pantry’s “HaMotzi: KI’s Anti-Hunger Campaign” serves the food insecure of the community.

“The social hall comes to life with volunteers and dozens of guests who come for a meal, some company and much support,” David said. “We are proud of this project that fights hunger.”

Under the direction of Cantor Amy Levy, KI is also a sponsor of Champions for Cheltenham, a collective of volunteers who provide aid, tutoring, resources and support to underprivileged students in the neighborhood.

“We found that homelessness and food insecurity affected a number of families in the Cheltenham School District, and this problem was increasing as refugees were settling in the area,” David said.

Working closely with school district social workers, money is used to supply household items for families whose homes were damaged by fire, to buy gift cards to alleviate food insecurity, to give backpacks and lunch bags to children unable to afford them and to cover childhood vaccinations for a refugee family waiting for medical assistance. Guidance counselors and teachers also welcome donations of small incentive gifts for students, and nurses have requested backup clothing for children needing a change.

KI regularly hosts AADD, the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, providing food, space and community. AADD’s mission is to provide education, discussion and social activities that empower special needs adults 18 years and older to live more independent lives while helping to support caregivers and helping to increase acceptance of special needs in our community.

Other community service projects the synagogue is involved in include KI Mitzvah Garden, a joint project of the Social Action Committee and the Women of KI and distributed to the Beth Shalom Food pantry and to the Klein Branch JCC Cooking for Friends program; Families Forward Philadelphia Homeless Shelter to provide artwork for the shelter, after-school tutoring, personal care items, food and clothes as needed; and the Sefer Book Project which supports Philadelphia Reads, and provides books to Philadelphia schools and local public libraries.

David said KI provides ample opportunity for congregants to get involved and make a positive impact, not only within the Jewish community but also within local and global communities.

“I believe that the volunteers gain as much from these experiences as the community participants who benefit from the support of the synagogue,” David said.

David said that KI is a place of vitality and vibrancy today because it’s always been willing to grow and innovate.

“This is what attracted me to come here, and what attracts everyone to this incredibly special synagogue community,” he said. “No matter who you are, where you come from, or what your Jewish identity looks like, you have a home here with us.”

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.