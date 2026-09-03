Classic Tzimmes

Sheri Silver | JTA

Tzimmes has always been one of those dishes that feels like a hug from the past. It’s cozy, a little sweet and full of nostalgia — the kind of food that instantly makes me think of family holidays and a table full of favorites. If you’ve never had it before, tzimmes is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish dish made with a mix of root vegetables (usually big chunks of carrots and sweet potatoes), dried fruits like prunes and raisins, and sometimes a drizzle of honey or a pinch of warm spices. It shows up most often at Rosh Hashanah, since the sweetness is meant to symbolize the hope for a sweet new year.

Like so many traditional recipes, there are endless ways to make it. Some versions include meat, others get mashed into a smooth casserole, and a few go in a brighter direction with apples or pineapple. Everyone seems to have their own take — but the one I come back to again and again is simple and classic. Just chunky carrots and sweet potatoes baked slowly with prunes and raisins until they’re tender, glossy, and perfectly sweet without being too much. It’s a family favorite, and one of those dishes that always makes an appearance on our holiday table, no matter what else we’re serving.

One of the best parts about this recipe? It’s super forgiving. You can make it ahead (a couple of days in the fridge, or even weeks in the freezer), and it reheats beautifully. Honestly, it’s one of those holiday dishes that takes the stress down a notch because it’s ready when you are.

And as a bonus, this version is naturally vegetarian and dairy-free, which makes it easy to share with just about anyone at the table. Simple, comforting and holiday-ready — exactly what tzimmes should be!

Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes (15 minutes of prep)

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 pounds carrots, peeled, trimmed and cut into ½-inch-thick slices

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 cup prunes (or dried apricots, or a mix)

½ cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup orange juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F and lightly grease a 9-by-13 baking dish.

Place the carrots, sweet potatoes, prunes and raisins in a large bowl. Drizzle with the oil, then add the brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

Pour in the orange juice and toss again to coat.

Transfer to your prepared baking dish, cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 hour 30 minutes, stirring once or twice. The vegetables should be tender and the sauce thickened into a glaze.

Serve warm.

Notes:

To refrigerate: Cool the tzimmes completely, then cover and refrigerate for up to three days. Reheat, covered, at 325 F until warmed through. Add a splash of orange juice or water if needed.

To freeze: Cool completely before freezing in an airtight container for up to two months. Thaw overnight in the fridge and reheat, covered, at 325 F until hot, stirring once or twice.

This story originally appeared on The Nosher.