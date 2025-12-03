Chanukah Gift Guide

Rebecca Brown
Eight nights of lights means gifts galore, and we’ve got you covered!
For the adventure-seeker who’s always on the go, think smart: packing cubes, expandable luggage, weekender bags, and travel-size fragrances are both practical and purposeful. For the trendsetter, fun and fashionable accessories like belts and jewelry are perfect gelt-worthy goodies. For the self-care queen, lip duos, skincare sets, and wellness boxes are great for a cozy girls’ night in, especially when paired with a Chanukah-themed loungewear set. And for the animal-lover, custom pet portrait candles and whimsical Chanukah puzzles are sure to bring endless joy this season.
For the mini mensches in your life, Dreidel Dog, Jewnicorn, and Mitzvah Moose are cute and cuddly additions to the beloved Mensch on a Bench family. Magnetic play sets, custom coloring books, and matching jammies are guaranteed to keep the fun spinning all eight nights. Below, our favorite picks for men, women, and kids as we spread love, light, and latkes this holiday season.
Chanukah Sameach!
Women
Salt Sparkle Shalom
Feed Me Latkes and Tell Me I’m Pretty Coffee Mug ($19.95)
TheraBox
TheraBox Tree (from $37)
Makers of Israel
We Will Bloom Again Print, available in various sizes. (Prices range from $40-82 not including frame)
Girls Day Miami
Hanukkah sweatsuit sold separately ($64.99 for top and $64.99 for bottoms)
Adara Rituals
Talia Dreidel Terrarium – Gold ($78)
Très Gelée Handbags
Shoppe in Café au lait $220, Chérie in cheery $170, Disco in Noir $95
Lyss & Kat
Charm Necklaces – Semi precious & CZ stones on gold plated necklaces ($118-254
depending on style)
UnHide
Marshmallow blanket ($249)
Men
Todd Zive
The Mensch Method (book) ($15 via Amazon)
Ridley’s Games
Map of the Stars 1000 Piece Puzzle ($20)
ESEK
Handmade Leather Card Wallet ($40)
Fragrance.com
Dolce & Gabbana Variety with coupon ($48.90)
Frosted Premium Gift Set ($100)
Sea Bags
Chebeague weekender ($275)
Tivoli Audio
SongBook Portable Sound System ($449.99)
Kids
Anna Ivanir via galison.com
Happy Hanukcats 500 Piece Puzzle ($16.99)
Petit Collage
My Museum Magnetic Play Museum ($20 – box)
The Mensch on a Bench
Mitzvah Moose ($29.99)
Fragrance.com
Tous Kids Girl Eau De Toilette Spray ($32.82 with coupon)
Earthly Threads
Buffalo Plaid Two-Piece Pajama Set ($34)
Tiny & Mighty
Custom Hebrew name gift (from $50)
CONNETIX
Glitter Castle Pack (48 pc Pack $69.99)