Chanukah Gift Guide

Rebecca Brown

Eight nights of lights means gifts galore, and we’ve got you covered!

For the adventure-seeker who’s always on the go, think smart: packing cubes, expandable luggage, weekender bags, and travel-size fragrances are both practical and purposeful. For the trendsetter, fun and fashionable accessories like belts and jewelry are perfect gelt-worthy goodies. For the self-care queen, lip duos, skincare sets, and wellness boxes are great for a cozy girls’ night in, especially when paired with a Chanukah-themed loungewear set. And for the animal-lover, custom pet portrait candles and whimsical Chanukah puzzles are sure to bring endless joy this season.

For the mini mensches in your life, Dreidel Dog, Jewnicorn, and Mitzvah Moose are cute and cuddly additions to the beloved Mensch on a Bench family. Magnetic play sets, custom coloring books, and matching jammies are guaranteed to keep the fun spinning all eight nights. Below, our favorite picks for men, women, and kids as we spread love, light, and latkes this holiday season.

Chanukah Sameach!

Women

Salt Sparkle Shalom

Feed Me Latkes and Tell Me I’m Pretty Coffee Mug ($19.95)

TheraBox

TheraBox Tree (from $37)

Makers of Israel

We Will Bloom Again Print, available in various sizes. (Prices range from $40-82 not including frame)

Girls Day Miami

Hanukkah sweatsuit sold separately ($64.99 for top and $64.99 for bottoms)

Adara Rituals

Talia Dreidel Terrarium – Gold ($78)

Très Gelée Handbags

Shoppe in Café au lait $220, Chérie in cheery $170, Disco in Noir $95

Lyss & Kat

Charm Necklaces – Semi precious & CZ stones on gold plated necklaces ($118-254

depending on style)

UnHide

Marshmallow blanket ($249)

Men

Todd Zive

The Mensch Method (book) ($15 via Amazon)

Ridley’s Games

Map of the Stars 1000 Piece Puzzle ($20)

ESEK

Handmade Leather Card Wallet ($40)

Fragrance.com

Dolce & Gabbana Variety with coupon ($48.90)

Supersmile

Frosted Premium Gift Set ($100)

Sea Bags

Chebeague weekender ($275)

Tivoli Audio

SongBook Portable Sound System ($449.99)

Kids

Anna Ivanir via galison.com

Happy Hanukcats 500 Piece Puzzle ($16.99)

Petit Collage

My Museum Magnetic Play Museum ($20 – box)

The Mensch on a Bench

Mitzvah Moose ($29.99)

Fragrance.com

Tous Kids Girl Eau De Toilette Spray ($32.82 with coupon)

Earthly Threads

Buffalo Plaid Two-Piece Pajama Set ($34)

Tiny & Mighty

Custom Hebrew name gift (from $50)

CONNETIX

Glitter Castle Pack (48 pc Pack $69.99)