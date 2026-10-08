Chabad Lubavitch of Montgomery County Volunteers Serve Up Kindness

By Leslie Feldman

In a community where a simple meal can become a powerful expression of compassion, the Kitchen of Kindness initiative at the Chabad Lubavitch of Montgomery County in Fort Washington is bringing people together to help neighbors facing some of life’s most difficult moments.

Inspired by the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Kitchen of Kindness turns that message into action, “one meal, one mitzvah and one family at a time.”

“Kitchen of Kindness is very special to both our synagogue and the broader community because it brings people together to care for one another in a meaningful and hands-on way,” said Rabbi Sholom Loebenstein.

At each session, volunteers prepare, cook, package and deliver fresh, hot meals to local families and individuals who could use additional support. The meals are provided to people welcoming a new baby, experiencing an illness or loss in the family, facing financial hardship or simply going through a difficult time.

“The program allows us to turn the Jewish value of kindness into action while ensuring that members of our wider community know they are cared for and never alone,” added Loebenstein.

Kitchen of Kindness also brings together volunteers of different generations. Men, women, children, teens and seniors participate all together, creating an opportunity for the entire community to contribute.

“One of the most beautiful parts of the program is seeing men, women, children, teens, and seniors all volunteering and working side by side to perform this special mitzvah,” Loebenstein said. “It is truly amazing to watch people of all ages come together with so much love and care, united by the shared goal of helping others. It gives every volunteer the opportunity to make a meaningful difference while creating a powerful sense of unity throughout our community.”

The program has been underway since February 2026 and has continued to grow. More than 25 volunteers now regularly prepare meals for more than 30 local families at each session.

For Howard Bernstein, who began volunteering at the beginning of the program, the opportunity was a chance to contribute his time to his community. “What drew me to the program was the chance to do something good with my time, help people in my community.”

Bernstein said the experience has been both meaningful and enjoyable. “It is satisfying and fun working with like-minded volunteers. It lets people know they are not forgotten, that people are thinking about them and care about them.”

Bernstein also sees the initiative as a way to bring people together and strengthen the synagogue community. His commitment to the program is clear. “I will absolutely stay involved, and I hope that we can continue to grow it in terms of beneficiaries and volunteers.”

Another volunteer, Jodi Schaff, said her connection to the community began at a Chanukah celebration. “My husband and I attended a menorah lighting at the Promenade in Upper Dublin and the community was so welcoming and joyful that I was attracted to volunteer and get involved.”

For Schaff, one of the highlights is seeing people of different ages come together to serve others. “We all work together for one goal — food packaging and delivery,” she said. “It is also a way to deepen my connection to Judaism and to the synagogue.”

Looking ahead, Schaff hopes the program continues to encourage service and participation. “We need to support these volunteer community initiatives and ensure that our rabbi is supported.”

Leslie Feldman is a freelance writer.