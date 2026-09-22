Cantor Eugene Rosner Retiring From Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El

Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El opened in 1961. In its 65 years, the Wynnewood synagogue has only had three senior rabbis: Marshall Maltzman from 1961 to 1991, Neil Cooper from 1991 to 2022 and Ethan Witkovsky from 2022 to present.

Cantor Eugene Rosner has worked with all three.

The hazzan was hired by the synagogue in 1990. Now, in his 37th year, he is announcing his retirement.

“One, I guess, knows when it’s time to move on to a new stage. And although it’s been fantastic and continues to be a fantastic job here, it’s time to do new things and be with family,” Rosner said.

The cantor will be 66 years old when he officially steps away next June. He said he loves his job, co-workers and congregants as much as ever.

“Beth Hillel is a place where when I park my car and get out in the parking lot, I’m jumping to get to the office,” he said.

But the cantor’s body “doesn’t want to do what it used to do,” he added.

The hazzan also recently became a grandfather for the first time. His grandson is now 11 months old.

“We’re looking forward to spending more time with them in retirement,” he said.

Rosner gave the synagogue a lot of the credit for his longevity.

“It’s wonderful building relationships not only with the congregants, but with the people you work with. If you look at the average length of those who have been here, people that work here work a long time here,” he explained. “I have not had one stretch at all here where we didn’t have complete support of one another on the staff level. We’re always getting mostly positive reinforcement for what we do. If it was ever critical in nature, it was done in a great way.”

The cantor enjoyed teaching musical trope, or the ancient system of notation used for chanting sacred texts, to fifth and sixth graders; challenging members of the choir and b’nai mitzvah students to really chant and sing; and leading musically rich services.

“I’ve been at Beth Hillel for 37 years. We take an 800-year-old Ashkenazi art of synagogue song, and I’ve extended it for 40 years,” he said, referring as well to his three-year tenure at a New Jersey synagogue before he arrived in Wynnewood.

Ken Krivitzky, Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El’s executive director since 2012, said the cantor created “a sense of spirituality, community and commitment to Judaism and Jewish heritage.”

Most importantly, he was always available to congregants if they wanted to talk. Rosner tutored “generations of b’nai mitzvah students” and led countless other life cycle events.

“He has constantly been there for our community,” Krivitzky said.

After his own bar mitzvah, Rosner decided to start going to synagogue every Shabbat.

“I did not go before. I prepared so hard for my bar mitzvah, so I said, ‘Why not come on a weekly basis?’” he recalled.

At Queens College in New York, however, he majored in mathematics. During that period, the future cantor got a summer internship with a home insurance company.

“I learned what it was to have a 9-to-5 job in the business world, and about six weeks through the program, I said, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’” he recalled.

He also said something else.

“I’m going to cantorial school.”

After he graduated, Rosner spent three years at White Meadow Temple in White Meadow Lake, New Jersey, up in Morris County, the northern part of the state. He was far from family in the Philadelphia area, so it was hard for them to visit.

When the cantor started looking for a job closer to home, he talked to Hazzan Charles Davidson, then serving at Congregation Adath Jeshurun in Elkins Park. Through his roles as a teacher with the Jewish Theological Seminary and as a codifier of liturgical music, Davidson often connected with and guided younger cantors.

Davidson told Rosner that Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El was a great opportunity.

“Uncle Charles, as we loved to call him, always had sage advice,” Rosner said.

The Wynnewood synagogue is in the beginning stages of a search for Rosner’s successor, according to Krivitzky.

“I can only imagine it is going to be extremely difficult to replace both the person as well as the technical skills that he brings to the job,” the executive director said of the cantor.

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com