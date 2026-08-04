Around Town Camp Kef Color War! By Guest Contributor August 4, 2026 0 FacebookXPinterestLinkedinReddItTumblrMixEmailPrint KJCC Campers at Camp Kef battle during color war. Courtesy of Kaiserman JCC TagsAroundTown FacebookXPinterestLinkedinReddItTumblrMixEmailPrint Previous articleChildren of Jewish Holocaust Survivors Fundraiser For Yad SarahNext articleWrapping Tefillin With B’nai Abraham Chabad Guest Contributor RELATED ARTICLES Around Town Wrapping Tefillin With B’nai Abraham Chabad Around Town Children of Jewish Holocaust Survivors Fundraiser For Yad Sarah Around Town Philabundance At The Ephraim Goldstein Apartments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.