By the thousands, IDF Lone Soldiers find support and services at unique Tel Aviv Errands Day

By Shanna Fuld

JTA
11-18-25-Yonit Schiller
Over 4,000 Israeli Lone Soldiers hailing from 70 countries attended a unique Errands Day event in Tel Aviv organized in part by Nefesh B’Nefesh, the immigration-assistance organization co-founded by Tony Gelbart, left center, and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, right center. The soldiers’ faces are blurred to protect their identities. (Yonit Schiller)

TEL AVIV — When A. moved from Florida to Israel after high school and began his mandatory service in the Israel Defense Forces, he knew it would be challenging to serve in a combat unit far from his family.

“Combat service has been very difficult,” said A., whose name is being withheld to protect his identity, like those of other soldiers cited in this story. “I’ve had to face challenges I never could have imagined. But you go through it, and you come out able to handle things — even better than I could have before in my civilian life.”

Several months on, however, A., 19, still has trouble handling his civilian To Do list — like getting an Israeli driver’s license. He just has no time for it.

So when he heard that the Friends of the IDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with the Mofet Unit of the IDF Manpower Directorate and the Association for Israel’s Soldiers, was organizing an Errands Day event in Tel Aviv for Lone Soldiers — where representatives of banks, government offices, employment organizations, and numerous other service providers would be on hand to ease and expedite errands for soldiers without immediate family in Israel — A. was thrilled.

