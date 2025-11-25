Bubbe’s Kitchen: Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a quick, simple dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, peppers, onion, and garlic. Often, it’s spiced with cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. It’s a popular dish throughout North Africa and the Middle East.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
3–4 garlic cloves
4–5 tomatoes or 1 can crushed tomatoes
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp cumin
Salt, pepper
4 eggs
Fresh parsley or cilantro
Instructions:
Heat oil and sauté the onion.
Add bell pepper and garlic; cook a few minutes.
Add tomatoes and spices; let simmer 10 minutes.
Make small wells and crack in the eggs.
Cover and cook 5–7 minutes until eggs are set.
Garnish with herbs and serve with bread. ■
-Nathalie Noonberg