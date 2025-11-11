Bubbe’s Kitchen: Cherry Cheese Kugel

This recipe is for a full kugel that fills an oblong 9-inch by 14-inch pan, or two square 8-inch or 9-inch pans. For smaller portions, cut all ingredients in half.

Ingredients

½ lb. FINE egg noodles cooked & drained

2 jars or cans of cherry (or blueberry) pie filling

½ lb. margarine or butter (I use little bit less)

8 eggs

1 cup sugar

½ lb. cream cheese (softened)

1 pint sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions

1. Cook noodles and drain. Melt margarine in baking pan and grease sides. Add cooked noodles and mix to coat noodles with melted margarine.

2. Mix together well using wisk or electric mixer: eggs, sugar, cream cheese, sour cream and vanilla.

3. Pour mixture over noodles.

4. Bake 1 hour at 350°.

5. Cover the top with fruit for last 10-15 minutes of baking, or after cooking & cooling, Turn it upside down on a oven safe dish.

6. Cover with cherries and re-heat for 10 to 30 minutes until hot.

“Bubbe” Barb Portnoff, Langhorne, PA