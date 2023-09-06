Bringing Joy Back to the Table: Food Allergy-Friendly Recipes for Rosh Hashanah

Rachel Packer

Food is an outward and physical expression of celebration and the heart and soul of the Jewish food narrative. It provides tastes, smells and textures integral to our holidays and connects us to our loved ones and community.

Food brings us together to celebrate our moments of joy, but what happens when one has a severe food allergy and can’t fully engage (if at all) in a celebratory and/or holiday meal?

My son (18) was diagnosed at age 2 with severe allergies to eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Allergy-free commercial food items and cookbooks were difficult to find, social media was in its infancy and information was scarce. As a young, terrified mom with minimal cooking skills, I was too petrified to buy anything because of the fear of a potential allergic/anaphylactic reaction.

Food allergies are typically surrounded by fear and isolation, turning any holiday meal into a landmine of anxiety. Over the years, reclaiming the holidays was a labor of love and determination and, while it does become easier over time, food allergies, like many of life’s unexpected challenges, can still present fearful and frustrating moments.

Patience and vigilance are essential ingredients, but having some great allergy-friendly recipes gives rise to the occasion, bringing joy back to anyone’s table.

I hope you and your guests love these family favorites I have developed over the years because there is no holiday joy unless everyone around the table can eat. For more information on Jewish Wellness programs, recipes and more, go to matzoballfitness.com.

Apple Crisp | Pareve

Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, peanut/nut free

Ingredients:

6 medium (or 4-5 large) Gala/Fuji apples

⅓ cup canola oil

⅓ + 1 tablespoon cup coconut sugar (or brown sugar)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon maple extract

1 cup flour (I used gluten-free oat flour)

1 cup rolled oats (you can use quick oats, although it changes the texture a bit)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon oil to grease the pan

Pareve ice cream topping (optional)

Note: Be sure that your oats and oat flour specifically state certified gluten-free on the package, as not all oats/oat flours are grown or manufactured in gluten-free areas or facilities. If you use regular gluten-free flour, instead reduce it by ½ cup. If the mixture is too crumbly, add a tablespoon or two of oil.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.

Chop the apples into small, even chunks. You could also slice them and/or peel them.

Combine the oil and sugar until it reaches a uniform caramel color. Add the extracts and mix. Add the dry ingredients and mix until it resembles a crumbly texture. If it’s too wet, add more flour until you achieve crumbly results.

Spread the oil to grease the bottom of a pan.

Evenly place the apples into a greased tin. Sprinkle the crumbly topping on the apples until

they’re covered.

Place the tin in the preheated oven for 40-50 minutes until the top is crunchy and the apples are soft.

Sweet Carrot “Flan” | Pareve

Gluten, dairy, egg, sesame, peanut/nut free

Ingredients:

1 bag baby carrots

(1 pound)

½ block of soft silken tofu

(Silken firm is fine, too)

⅓ cup canola oil

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons choose your flour-gluten-free/oat/or regular flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon maple extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg/cinnamon

Note: If you’re using oat flour for gluten-free purposes, make sure it is labeled gluten-free certified. Also note that this recipe contains tofu, so it is not soy-free.

Open the tofu and place it in a strainer with a paper towel over it and a small plate on top. Gently press some of the liquid out, and let it stand for a few minutes.

Boil the carrots until soft and set them aside to cool. You should be able to stick a fork in them without resistance.

Place the tofu, the carrots and the oil in a food processor. Process until the tofu and carrots are chopped.

Add the remaining ingredients (sugar, flour, extracts, cinnamon) and process until smooth and creamy.

Sprinkle a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg on top.

Pour the mixture into an 8-inch-by-8-inch aluminum pan and bake for 30-40 minutes.

Rice Pilaf with Olives and Dates | Pareve

Gluten, dairy, sesame, egg, peanut/nut free

Ingredients:

1 cup jasmine rice (gluten-free certified)

¼ teaspoon minced garlic (optional)

½ medium onion (or one small)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (or dairy-free butter)

2 cups vegetable stock, chicken stock or water

⅓ cup chopped pitted dates (you can add more for additional sweetness)

⅓ cup chopped pitted green olives

1 cup chopped baby spinach

2-3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and pepper

Note: Some dried fruits are manufactured on nut lines. Be sure to read the labels.

Heat the oil (or melt the butter) in a saucepan. Add the onion and cook it until soft. Stir in the rice and coat it with the oil/butter. Continue stirring, not letting it stick to the bottom and until it smells toasty.

Add the broth (or water). Bring it to a boil, then turn down the heat and let it simmer for 20 minutes until the rice is tender and all the liquid is absorbed. When it’s done, you should be able to fluff it with a fork. Let it cool for 10 minutes.

Combine the rice, dates, olives and spinach in a medium bowl.

Add the olive oil and the fresh lemon juice. Mix to combine.

Season the pilaf with salt and pepper.