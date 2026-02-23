Brewing up Belonging: The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and JCHAI Open Doors to Employment and Independence

Gabriel Rothman

A cup of coffee can be more than a typical morning ritual.

For Gabriel Rothman, a member of Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence (JCHAI), that simple cup of coffee meant a sense of autonomy and purpose, and a crucial entry point towards employment.

He joined JCHAI in 2023 after his family searched for an independent living space where individuals with developmental disabilities could thrive with the right support. With JCHAI’s warm and inclusive community around him, he became engaged in in-person activities and started volunteering at the JCHAI Weinberg Training Café — an intentional skill-building experience designed to prepare adults with developmental disabilities for competitive, integrated employment while supporting them in living their most independent lives possible.

“I helped make coffee, greeted customers and worked the cash register,” shared Rothman. “Along the way, I made friends and the program helped me socialize with others.”

The pilot program is led by JCHAI educators who each hold an Association of Community Rehabilitation Educators (ACRE) certification, a nationally recognized credential for professionals supporting individuals with disabilities in employment and community inclusion. The Café also helped Rothman build foundational retail and workplace skills, and prepared him for his current job at ACME.

Supported by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, JCHAI empowers adults with developmental disabilities or differences to live life on their own terms. Across all of the organization’s programs, JCHAI focuses on helping members build the skills, confidence and supports needed to lead meaningful, self-directed lives. Career success is a core value of this mission.

According to recent reports from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, only 18% of adults with disabilities are engaged in integrated employment, a mostly static figure over the last year. JCHAI’s job placement outcomes far exceed this number with an 83% average. This success comes from individualized career planning that mirrors the tools used by neurotypical professionals: resume building, job applications, interview preparation and hands-on opportunities like the JCHAI Café.

The organization also helps local businesses with trainings and effective communication to ensure companies are prepared to foster cultures of inclusion and belonging.

“Integrated employment is a win for everyone,” explained Stacy Levitan, JCHAI’s executive director. “When neurodiverse individuals have the chance to work alongside neurotypical colleagues, our members feel fulfilled, gain independence and are able to support themselves. Research also shows that employees report stronger teams and improved workplace culture when neurodiverse individuals are included.”

Yet, challenges to employment still exist. Levitan cautioned that stereotypes and assumptions remain about the capabilities of neurodiverse individuals persist in the job market. However, JCHAI is making considerable progress in breaking through these barriers, building a network of inclusive companies that are interested in hiring folks with disabilities — many of which are eligible for federal tax credits through the IRS.

“We continue to have strong relationships with employers, which is why our members have great retention rates at their places of employment,” said Levitan. “We’ll work one-on-one with supervisors and leadership, and we let them know that they can always come to JCHAI for guidance.”

In addition to career readiness, JCHAI also provides its members with social connections, community engagement opportunities, family resources and independent living models like the Bryn Mawr apartments where Rothman lives. Volunteerism is intentionally woven throughout JCHAI’s programming and serves as a critical building block toward employment.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has been a longtime advocate and funder in Jewish disability and inclusion. Last year, the organization served about 44,000 people with disabilities locally and globally. And from 2024 to 2025, the Jewish Federation allocated $150,000 to JCHAI to continue to care for those in need, a pillar of its mission.

The Jewish Federation also actively participates in Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM) and is part of the Jewish Disability Inclusion Consortium, founded by Jewish Learning Venture and of which JCHAI is a founding member. This month, JCHAI is partnering with the Association for Adults with Developmental Disabilities, Keneseth Israel, Jewish Family and Children’s Service and Aish Chaim to offer inclusive JDAIM programs in the community.

“Supporting Jewish organizations that expand opportunities for people with disabilities reflects our belief that inclusion strengthens us all,” stated Jewish Federation Senior Chief of External Affairs Jeffrey Lasday. “When everyone can participate fully, Philadelphia’s Jewish community and the city at large can truly flourish.”

Rothman’s journey reflects this message and shows what is possible when neurodiverse folks have the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.

“Through JCHAI, I was able to build my confidence,” he said. “Having a job keeps me active and busy. It’s great to have that responsibility, get to work on time and to know that I’m doing something helpful.”

Rothman’s parents, Sheila and Jerry Rothman, are incredibly proud of their son’s accomplishments and independence.

“At JCHAI, Gabriel has the right balance of community and autonomy,” they noted. “Living in Bryn Mawr, he takes advantage of the local movie theater, library, supermarket and barber shop. We recently had his 28th birthday and invited some JCHAI members. It was a wonderful mix of people. We know that Gabriel is safe and in a community that he can proudly call his own.”

To learn more about JCHAI, explore volunteer opportunities, or inquire about becoming a business partner, visit jchai.org.

Help create a more inclusive community during Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month (JDAIM). Learn about the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s impact to care for those in need locally, support Israel and global Jewry and secure a vibrant Jewish future at jewishphilly.org/impact.