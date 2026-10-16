Brewerytown’s Trish Swed Stays Busy With Work Informed by Jewish Values

Originally from New York, Trish Swed spent time in New Jersey before making her way down to Philadelphia, finding a home in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Philadelphia just has everything,” she said. “It’s such a great abundant community that really takes care of each other and is really innovative and is always doing something. It’s got it all — good music, good food, good theater, good bands. It’s really a fantastic place.”

Swed, who lives in Brewerytown, works as an adjunct professor at both West Chester University and Temple University, and as a consultant at her own business, Swed Development.

She’s an author, as well, and her second book is coming out soon. In her free time, Swed teaches yoga and keeps bees, among other things.

Despite all that, she said she is making a conscious effort to become less busy and more present.

“I have been really, really busy and working at a high capacity for a long time, and I’ve been spending the last year or so really trying to figure out what it’s like to step back and do a little bit less,” she said.

It’s hard for her to do that in part because her work is so mission-driven. Swed’s company consults with nonprofits, helping them with leadership and strategic development. That job ties in nicely with her work as a professor.

“I love being a part of the research and larger conversation and the knowledge creation around what’s happening in communication, nonprofit development and leadership development, and I also love doing the work,” she said. “Having the consulting piece really allows me to be in the field, working with a variety of different communities, while also using that to inform the research and inform the knowledge creation that’s out there.”

That is also the subject of Swed’s books. Her first discusses her work in communities around the country and how she has helped to amplify more voices, with her soon-to-be-released follow-up focusing on women’s leadership.

“I was so inspired by the stories that were being told and to create space for [them], and to be able to do that for these ways of leading and for these ways of [building] community has been awesome,” she said. “Getting to bring together all of these different people from all over the world to talk about these stories through my own consulting is part of what gives me hope.”

For Swed, none of this would be possible without the support of her loved ones. She said they are largely responsible for helping everything run smoothly.

“It’s really a lot of hard work, and having great support systems [is important],” Swed said.

Overall, Swed said that the work she does every day is so rewarding she feels driven to keep going. Navigating so much isn’t easy, but it’s meaningful. And for her, that’s reason enough to continue.

“Sometimes, when I’m spending an entire weekend writing in my office, it’s just having that support … when you are doing something that you really believe in, it’s not something that you take up begrudgingly. I turn to my work often when I’m looking for that inspiration. When I’m sometimes looking at the news and confused, I will look to my work and my community and these stories, and that’s worth my efforts.”

Swed’s journey began with a job at Hillel of Greater Philadelphia, and Swed said that Jewish values are central to what she does, whether the given task is explicitly Jewish or not.

“Tikkun olam is repairing the world … it’s why I do this work. I first started my career in the Jewish community doing Jewish communal and nonprofit work, and it’s just been about supporting and understanding what continuity is and what it looks like,” she said. “I took lessons and I’ve translated them to organizations outside of the Jewish community, so there’s so much to be learned. The question of, for whom are we responsible, and if not now, when? That’s how I get here, and that’s also part of how I get the work done.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com