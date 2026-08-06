Birthright Israel Celebrates 25 Years

At 25 years old, Birthright Israel is nearing the upper limit of the age range for those eligible for a free trip to Israel. But “free” trips aren’t actually free.

The nonprofit Birthright Israel Foundation seeks to raise funds to send every eligible Jewish young adult, ages 18 to 26, on Birthright Israel. The goal? “Securing the Jewish future for our children and grandchildren.”

Since 2004, the foundation has helped raise funds to send more than 900,000 Jewish young adults on this 10-day trip. Participants travel across Israel, visiting sites including Jerusalem, the Negev Desert and Tel Aviv.

Today, Birthright Israel is the world’s largest educational tourism organization, according to the website.

“There’s nothing that replaces a personal connection and a personal relationship,” said Elias Saratovsky, the foundation’s president and CEO. “When you go to Israel and you spend time there, and you have a really immersive experience that’s grounded in education with your peers, you have an opportunity to really explore and ask questions and make your own opinions and not rely on what you read or what you see on social media, I think you become really inspired.”

Birthright Israel covers participants’ flights, accommodations, activities, transportation, tours and two meals per day. Participants experience the Western Wall, the Dead Sea, Masada, Jaffa, the Old City shuk, Israeli nightlife and Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

“I know that Jewish history can be very cruel, and we’ve had 100 generations of Jews that came before us that never had the opportunity of going to Israel — they can only dream of having gone to Israel,” Saratovsky said. “Birthright has given 950,000 Jews the opportunity to claim their Jewish identity in a positive way.”

Data show that Jewish young adults who have gone on Birthright form a “much stronger” Jewish identity and connection to Israel and fellow Jews.

“They come back, they lead on their campus[es] and in their communities, and they go on to build strong Jewish families,” Saratovsky said.

A staggering 93% of participants surveyed indicated that they’re more likely to feel “very connected to Israel” than nonparticipants. More than eight in 10 alumni respondents said they are raising their kids Jewish.

Some participants return from Birthright inspired by not just Israel, but Israelis they meet during the trip, Saratovsky said.

“One of the important elements of every single Birthright trip is that it also includes Israeli participants,” he added. “They’re equal participants. It’s something that Birthright started 25 years ago, and now it’s a standard practice on every Birthright trip.”

Other organizations have since adapted this model too. “We want people not only to fall in love with Israel, but to fall in love with Israelis and know Israelis,” Saratovsky said. “That really, at the start of the process, was why Birthright was founded: so Diaspora Jews can get to know Israeli Jews.”

Israelis are ranked the eighth happiest country in the world, according to the United Nations-sponsored World Happiness Report.

“I think that’s a sense of resiliency that Israelis have,” Saratovsky said. “When young [Jewish] Americans go to Israel, it’s really inspiring to them, and they come back more connected, ready to lead and ready to share this experience with their friends. And then, it has a ripple effect on their families, on their communities, and ultimately on the families that they build that are often more connected to Israel and more connected to Jewish life.”

Birthright trips are not only considered life-changing for the Diaspora Jewish participants, but also Israeli Jews.

“It’s appreciation that you have Diaspora Jews coming to Israel to see it for themselves, but it’s also a sense of real brotherhood that we’re all in this together,” Saratovsky said. “The Israelis are also strengthened by the sense of peoplehood — that the Jewish people are one people, regardless [of] whether we live in Israel, the United States, England, South America, we’re in this together.”

He described Birthright Israel as “the most significant project in ensuring that Diaspora Jews and Israeli Jews get to know one another.”

Saratovsky himself has been on a Birthright Israel trip — the first one ever — as a college sophomore in 1999.

“It was a very exciting moment for a number of reasons,” Saratovsky recalled. “First of all, it was my first trip to Israel. Second of all, it was also the very first Birthright trip, so there was definitely a sense of history and a sense of excitement because we were doing something for the first time.”

He added that 5,000 participants went on a Birthright Israel trip in those first few weeks of December 1999. “I think we all understood that this was something really big,” Saratovsky said. “I don’t think any of us really understood how big it would actually become over the next 25 years.”

Along with his peers, Saratovsky traveled the country and spent time with Israeli locals.

“It was definitely a different moment in history than we’re living through right now — it was a very hopeful time,” he said.

The highlight of his trip was all 5,000 Birthright participants gathering for a “mega-event” in Jerusalem.

“I just felt a wave of responsibility where I realized that this gift that I was given came with a great sense of obligation as well,” Saratovsky said. “I felt a sense of positivity, but also a great sense of responsibility to give back.”

Before the trip, Saratovsky, a Brooklyn native, described himself as “largely disconnected” from the Jewish community: “I knew very little about Israel and did not have a strong Jewish identity.”

Birthright changed that for him. “I fell in love with Israel and I developed a much stronger sense of connection to the Jewish homeland, to my fellow Jewish people, to Israelis, and I wanted to help write the next chapter of Jewish history,” Saratovsky said.

He immersed himself in pro-Israel activism and spent more than two decades post-graduation working to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship.

“When I heard about this opportunity to lead the Birthright Israel Foundation in 2023, I jumped all in,” he said. “I wanted to ensure that another generation of young Jews fell in love with Israel and developed a relationship with the Jewish homeland.”

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Saratovsky, who assumed his leadership role the year that Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in a years-long conflict. In February, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, igniting an ongoing war in the Middle East.

“An important decision that we made following Oct. 7 is that we needed to ensure that our trips continue, and we do it in a very safe way,” Saratovsky said. “Safety and security is our top priority. The moment that we realized that we can bring participants back to Israel, we did so.”

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Birthright Israel Foundation has sponsored nearly 60,000 Birthright Israel trips.

“In a moment where most people are not traveling to Israel, it has been a lifeline for the Israeli tourist economy,” Saratovsky said. “It has also been a lifeline for our participants to go to Israel and to see it for themselves in a moment where there’s so much disinformation [and] misinformation about Israel … The most important thing we did is we restarted our trips and continued despite the current situation.”

The current day is also not the first time Birthright Israel has taken groups to Israel amid a war — the past 25 years have encompassed the Second Intifada, the Second Lebanon War and the 2014 Gaza war. “We have a lot of real-time experience in doing this,” Saratovsky explained.

Birthright Israel changes the trip’s itineraries if security authorities on the ground feel that a particular location is unsafe. The foundation’s team in Israel is “constantly” in touch with Israeli security authorities and the IDF’s Home Front Command for safety measures.

“The places where our participants are going are safe, and there are a lot of other things that we do to ensure that our participants stay safe,” Saratovsky said.

Nearly all Birthright participants bear witness to the events of Oct. 7 by visiting the Nova site in southern Israel.

“But they also hear stories of resilience, and they hear from survivors and they meet with IDF soldiers, many of whom … can understand what actually has happened in the last 2 1/2 years,” Saratovsky said. “At the same time, the trip continues to be a lot of fun because that’s an important element of this trip as well: we don’t want to make it simply about the wars that have taken place since Oct. 7.

“We want to make sure that people continue to understand the miracle of Israel and how Israel was built over the last 78 years, and at the end of the day, their responsibility is to ensure that we continue to thrive as a Jewish people, both in our homeland in Israel and around the world.”

This article was sponsored by and produced in partnership with Birthright Israel Foundation.