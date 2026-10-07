Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County Hires New Rabbi

In the spring, Rabbi Jon Cutler retired from Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County. It was the conclusion of a 43-year rabbinical career and an 11-year tenure at Beth Israel.

To find a successor to Rabbi Cutler, the congregation conducted an exhaustive interview process, consisting of a phone call with a member of the rabbi search committee, a Zoom call with a board member and a congregant, a meeting with the search committee and then an audition at Friday night and Saturday morning services.

The search landed on Rabbi Joseph M. Domosh, a 63-year-old former pharmaceutical executive who came to the rabbinate at 44.

“I saw the job. I realized it was eight miles from my house,” Domosh said.

Synagogue leaders appreciated his ability to rise above the political issues of the moment during the interview process, according to Phil Yevel, a member of the search committee.

“In the world we live in, with social media and everyone’s opinion and the news and all the geopolitics, it’s very easy to just find someone who agrees with your stance,” Yevel said. “When you find a community leader and start to ask those types of questions, to find a person who can figure out how to see this through the Jewish lens without taking a political side, it’s refreshing to hear.”

Beth Israel is a diverse community. Rabbi Cutler told Philadelphia Jewish Exponent in 2025 that about half of its 120 or so families were interfaith.

In landing on Domosh, the congregation found an open-minded leader with a diverse array of experiences and a willingness to step off the normal path.

Domosh held sports medicine teaching and director positions with educational institutions like Hunter College and Central Michigan University, moved over to the pharmaceutical industry to work in sales to orthopedic and medical physicians and found the rabbinate after watching the World Trade Center buildings collapse from the window of a train that was leaving New York City.

But his journey to the rabbinate probably started about a decade earlier, when, in his early 30s, he lost his father, mother, sister and uncle.

“I was lost. I was just lost,” Domosh said.

After 9/11 and on his sister’s yahrzeit, Domosh couldn’t sleep, so he started surfing the internet. He ended up on the website for a rabbinical school — Maimonides University — in Miami. The future rabbi was already visiting the area regularly to see his kids from an earlier marriage.

Domosh set up a meeting with the head of school for his next visit down. They talked for three hours.

The future rabbi had grown up in “a very Jewish family” in which discussions on “yiddishkeit” were frequent. He had also befriended local rabbis during his time as a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University and East Stroudsburg University.

The conversation came naturally to him.

“He said, ‘If you want to come study with us, you’re in,’” Domosh recalled.

Domosh was ordained in 2007 and got a job at a South Jersey synagogue — Temple B’nai Israel, five miles from his childhood home in Willingboro. He also worked at Congregation Ner Tamid in Cherry Hill, but the shul dissolved in 2018.

Beth Israel is his first rabbinical job since. Domosh interviewed for many positions over the past eight years, but he couldn’t quite find the right fit.

So when he saw the opening at Beth Israel on a job board, he called the shul and asked to talk to Cindy Blair-Miller, the president of the synagogue at the time. She got on the phone.

Domosh told her that if she wanted a mature rabbi with a diverse background who would stick around longer than a few years, he was the guy.

“She said, ‘Rabbi, please apply,’” Domosh said.

Rabbi Domosh has been in the pulpit at Beth Israel for about three months. In that time, he has had a minyan every weekend except one, he said.

He wants to try to get to know everyone in the congregation, and he has already added three adult education courses: “Kabbalah and Mysticism,” “Folklore and Yiddishkeit” and “Jewish Values and Mussar.”

Beth Israel also already has “an extensive Jewish conversion program,” Domosh said. The new rabbi is working with his predecessor, Cutler, to facilitate the conversions.

Looking ahead, Domosh wants to partner with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia to host events in Chester County. Beth Israel draws congregants from as far west as Glenmoore, as far east as Villanova, as far north as Pottstown and as far south as Downingtown. Some even come from Berks County.

“We’re in the center of Chester County,” he said. “I want to build up the Jewish presence here in Chester County. I want people to come, and I want it to feel like a family.”

jsaffren@midatlanticmedia.com