Best of Philadelphia: Museum – Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

In 1976, members of Congregation Mikveh Israel founded the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. Today, the museum continues to expand its programming, despite being the recent target of vandalism in the area.

“It’s about strengthening the sense of belonging to the Jewish people and developing an informed Jewish identity,” said Weitzman President and CEO Dan Tadmor. “To non-Jewish visitors, it’s about learning about the Jewish people, who and what we are, and that is definitely a step in combating antisemitism.”

Having had hundreds of exhibits since its founding, the museum is a staple for museum-lovers in the Philadelphia area.

“I’m happy to report that in the last six months, we’ve raised an excess of $10 million for our renewal plans,” Tadmor added. “We were able to express our intentions of doing these projects, and the message resonated, and people and foundations, both in Philadelphia and throughout the country, have stepped up and helped us realize our dreams.”

Tadmor said that there will be three additions to the museum’s exhibits for 2026, including one on contemporary antisemitism, which will include testimonies from people who have experienced antisemitism firsthand.

Another exhibit will be dedicated to America’s 250th birthday, exploring the impact that American Jews had on the American Revolution, “a largely untold story but fantastic contribution of Jews in the Caribbean and in America,” said Tadmor.

The museum also has plans to open a children’s gallery, according to Tadmor, based on the biblical story of creation.

