Best of Philadelphia: Kosher Grocery – House of Kosher

House of Kosher has it all.

Most kosher groceries have Jewish staples, whether you come from an Ashkenazi, Sephardic or Mizrahi home. But not every kosher grocer has prepared deli items and sides. Even fewer have house-made pizza and fresh sushi.

At House of Kosher in Northeast Philadelphia, virtually anything that can be kosher can be purchased. And if there is something it doesn’t have that you want, just ask — House of Kosher might be able to get it for you.

In fact, this summer, the store, which opened in 2018, unveiled its new in-house dairy cafe. The cafe features paninis, falafel, sandwiches, ice cream and more.

At House of Kosher, your kosher needs can be met with one-stop shopping. From produce to meat to dairy to fish, as well as typical dry goods, the store is stocked with whatever you want for any Jewish holiday, lifecycle occasion or simple weekday dinner.

What helps separate House of Kosher even further is its online ordering system and delivery service. For many families, especially large ones, a trip to the grocery store is not a simple errand.

With House of Kosher, that problem is removed. Its delivery trucks are outfitted with temperature controls to make sure produce and meat stay fresh, and frozen items stay frozen. Meat is packaged in trays with plastic wrap to preserve its freshness.

A family operation, House of Kosher is owned by Rabbi Shloime and Rivky Isaacson. The couple wanted to provide a place for Philadelphia Jews to obtain whatever kosher goods they need.

