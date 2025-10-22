Best of Philadelphia: Hillel – Penn Hillel

The University of Pennsylvania is about 11% Jewish, according to Hillel International, meaning there are close to 1,100 Jewish students at the historic university in Philadelphia.

With a variety of options in the city for those looking to embrace Jewish life, it isn’t easy for any one organization to stand out among the crowd.

However, Penn Hillel does just that. Founded more than 100 years ago, the organization says that it reaches more than 85% of on-campus undergrad Jews each year. Part of the reason that Penn Hillel appeals to many Jewish students is that it offers so many avenues for Jewish life.

There is Steinhardt Hall, a massive center with lounges, classrooms, an auditorium, a beit midrash, a library, a kosher dining hall and more. It was built in 2003 and has been a beloved home for Jews at Penn ever since. There are service opportunities through the Tzedek Center, as well as school-sponsored and led Birthright Israel trips.

There are three different weekly Shabbat services held across Friday nights and Saturday mornings. For those students who can’t make one of the Shabbat services at Penn, there is an amazing program that will accommodate them. Penn Hillel says it will subsidize Shabbat meals for students anywhere in the world as part of the “Shabbat across Penn” initiative.

The Hillel at Penn also takes special care to welcome prospective students. For high schoolers who want to know if the Ivy League school is right for them, Penn Hillel staff will match them with a current student for a tour around Steinhardt Hall.

Perhaps most importantly, Hillel caters to those of different Jewish backgrounds. On some campuses, the organization is considered more secular compared to Chabad or other Jewish student organizations, while on other campuses, it is the most committed to Jewish law and practice. At Penn, it’s all of the above.

The Hillel has Reform, Conservative and Orthodox rabbis on staff for students.

