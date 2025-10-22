Best of Philadelphia: Formalwear – Mens and Boys Store

The Mens and Boys Store in Warminster has a simple purpose: “dress men and boys from head to toe,” said Bonnie Greisler, owner of the store.

And as the winner of best formalwear, it’s doing pretty well at that. The store has tailored clothing and sportswear, accessories and footwear, custom tailoring options, and formal attire rentals and sales for males of all ages and sizes. Staff have outfitted men and boys in the area for three generations, and Greisler said that she often sees multiple generations of customers come in, too.

“We’re doing a bar mitzvah with three generations of one family,” she said. “Maybe we dressed a father for his bar mitzvah and now we’re dressing the son, or maybe we dressed the grandfather for something. We were incorporated in 1986.”

For most of its history, the Mens and Boys Store was located in Huntington Valley, moving to Warminster about a half decade ago. Loyal customers are happy to drive the difference.

The Mens and Boys Store is popular not just because of its history, attention to detail and formal choices, but also its everyday wear, too. The store sells smart button downs that can be dressed up or dressed down, as well as fun accessories that reference Philly’s sports teams, local culture and more.

The store is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., though they schedule by appointment only on Sundays. No matter what you need or when you need it, the Mens and Boys store is available to sell or rent it to you.

Greisler was a part of the predecessor to the Mens and Boys Store, Fleets Men’s Store. It’s a business she enjoys being in, and doesn’t plan on leaving any time soon.

The men and boys of the Delaware Valley will be happy to hear that.

“We do a lot in this community,” Greisler said.

[email protected]