Barbaresco Finally Arrives at the Kosher Table

Barbaresco is a high-grade Italian wine (DOCG) made entirely from the Nebbiolo grape. It is grown in three main villages — Barbaresco, Neive, and Treiso — as well as part of San Rocco Seno d’Elvio. The soil consists of calcareous marl, a mixture of limestone and clay. This soil drains well while holding enough water for the vines, forcing deep root growth and giving the wine its distinct structure and mineral flavor profile.

By law, Barbaresco must age for at least two years before release, with at least nine months spent in wooden barrels. A “riserva” designation requires four years of aging.

Barbaresco is often compared to Barolo because it uses the same Nebbiolo grape. However, Barbaresco grapes ripen earlier, undergo shorter fermentation, and soften faster, making the wine approachable sooner. You can see why some call it “Baby Barolo,” or “Barolo’s little brother.”

Both wines feature signature Nebbiolo flavors: aromas of rose, violet, cherry, licorice and earth, accompanied by high acidity and noticeable tannins that give the wine body without being overly harsh.