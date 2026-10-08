Barbara Rosenau: Temple Sinai Member Turns Scholarship into Action Against Antisemitism

By Dinah Bucholz

Barbara Rosenau has rarely met the committee assignment she wouldn’t tackle. She serves on the board of directors of MERCAZ USA, on the board of the American Zionist Movement, as regional chairperson for Israel Affairs, and as chair of the Israel Advocacy Committee at Temple Sinai in Dresher, among others.

Though retired from decades of service on the temple’s board and executive committee and as president of the congregation, she continues to co-chair the synagogue’s Legacy Committee, serves on the community council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, and is an active member of the Federation’s Women of Vision. She has also been honored as a Lion of Judah for her contributions to the Federation.

She said her friends no longer believe her when she says she’s done.

In addition to her work in Jewish advocacy and Jewish communal issues, Rosenau also taught various Jewish subjects such as Hebrew, Jewish history, Bible, Talmud and comparative religion.

On top of all of that, the former teacher and current advocate is pursuing a master’s degree in antisemitism studies at Gratz College.

What brought a partly retired but still very active person to Gratz for further study was Oct. 7.

“We were just stunned,” the Fort Washington resident said. “You know, we said never again, and never again is now.”

After attending the Gratz launch of the master’s program in antisemitism studies and meeting its director, Dr. Ayal Feinberg, Rosenau was inspired to join the program. What she began to discover in her studies was that while Jewish culture, history, language and religion are taught — “I think I learned as much as anyone about” those subjects — antisemitism was not.

“What are some of the factors that led the world [in] different times [and] different places to feel that they need to victimize the Jews” was something she hadn’t understood. “There was this piece [that] was missing — this teaching about antisemitism — in spite of a very robust curriculum about Judaism.”

Rosenau believes it’s crucial for today’s Jewish students “to be equipped with that knowledge to fight this pervasive antisemitism.”

One of the ideas she learned in her courses that surprised her was how pervasive antisemitism has always been. Previously, she had believed that it thrived in isolated pockets in time and place, but she has since learned that “it’s not isolated. It ebbs and flows, but it is prevalent in so many areas of society. Its strength and pervasiveness help explain, for example, why people didn’t stand up against the evils of the Holocaust at the time “and say, ‘No, this is wrong; this is morally wrong,’ because they weren’t sure it was morally wrong.”

What she had believed were isolated incidents, such as the antisemitism of Henry Ford, the lynching of Leo Frank and the Dreyfus affair, she now sees as connected.

“There is an absolute continuation, and it sometimes takes what sparks that, like Oct. 7, to ignite this deep-seated prejudice,” she explained.

The normalization of Jew hatred and the boldness with which people have begun to express it in a way they never would have before — a post-Oct. 7 phenomenon — also took Rosenau by surprise. She recalled a time when people would have become social pariahs for saying the things she’s seen said about Jews online, things that some people may have expressed only in the privacy of their homes but now feel emboldened to say publicly because there are no consequences.

But one thing she has learned is that “your voice matters in the fight against antisemitism.”

“The best way to predict the future is to create it,” she said, and everyone can make their voice heard, choosing the tool that feels right for them, be it writing a letter to a senator or responding to a malicious joke about Jews online.

The grad student said that scholarship is important for fighting these battles and gave an example from her own experience when someone said something that was incorrect, and she “very calmly gave historical, accurate counters … and that person was silenced.” That’s why scholarship is so important for advocacy.

“Scholarship will provide the research, the facts, the data, the background, the history — and the advocacy will take it out and really try to make a difference. It’s actionable. The advocacy is the letter writing, attending the parades, which I do, countering in real time. So it’s very much the combining of both fields,” she explained.

Rosenau said her strong Jewish identity and connection to Jewish tradition were shaped by her upbringing. The daughter and granddaughter of Polish immigrants, Rosenau grew emotional when talking about her Zayde, who she said was a yeshiva bachur — student — in Poland and became a kosher butcher in Mount Airy, remaining a pious Orthodox Jew until his last breath. She remembers him nailing the wooden boards of their little sukkah behind the rowhouse and reclining at the Passover Seder because he was so grateful to live in a land where he could practice Judaism freely.

Now his granddaughter is earning a master’s degree in antisemitism studies.

“Oh, he’d just be kvelling,” Rosenau said when asked what he would think about that. “He’d be so pleased.”

Rosenau spoke warmly about what a wonderful husband and father he was, the twinkle in his eye, his piety, his soft-spoken demeanor, his smile. She said that after he passed away, he was found in his bed with the siddur open to the Shema prayer.

“I think the fact that I carried on this legacy of Jewish identity and Jewish tradition and Jewish culture — he would say kol hakavod,” she said.

Dinah Bucholz is a freelance writer.