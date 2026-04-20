At Chabad of Cherry Hill West, the Rabbi Is Trying to Meet as Many Jews as He Can

Rabbi Isser Brikman moved to the west side of Cherry Hill with his wife and son in December. The Chabad of Camden and Burlington Counties wanted him to open a house on the side of Cherry Hill that didn’t have one, as the east side, known for its large Jewish community, already does.

Since moving to the area, Brikman has taken the approach that many new synagogue leaders take in their first six to 12 months: He’s trying to meet as many Jews as he can, and the effort is going quite well.

Brikman estimates that he has met more than 200 Jews on the west side of Cherry Hill and in nearby communities like Merchantville, Maple Shade, Camden and Pennsauken. While Camden was once a Jewish haven, that community eventually migrated to the east side of Cherry Hill. Otherwise, these areas are not known for their Jewish community, but there are Jews here, and they are often excited to meet a rabbi who wants to build a community.

“The issue now is the amount of people I have to keep in touch with. It’s a good problem to have,” Brikman said.

The rabbi wakes up every day and sends emails, knocks on doors and visits businesses. Sometimes, he only ends up meeting with a person one time. But with others, he’s been able to build consistent relationships, and those relationships lead to other relationships.

“Every Jew I meet, I ask if they know a friend, a cousin. That’s the best way, networking,” Brikman explained. “Any people I meet, I set up a meeting, and we go out to coffee.”

Most people Brikman meets are proud of their Jewish identity, even if they aren’t religious. Many have also told him that, while they weren’t interested in connecting to their religion before, Oct. 7 changed that.

“People have said to me, ‘I haven’t put on tefillin in 20 years,’” the rabbi said.

Though he lives in an apartment complex and doesn’t yet have an official headquarters, Brikman has done his best to respond to this need. As winter has turned into spring, he has begun to plan programs in addition to coffee meet-ups.

A once-a-month women’s gathering celebrates the latest Jewish holiday. Local Jewish women put together food platters for Tu B’Shevat and played tambourines for Passover.

Brikman has also started doing regular lunch-and-learns at Rutgers-Camden to discuss the latest Jewish holiday or whatever else may be coming up on the Jewish calendar.

A monthly tefillin-wrapping gathering at the rabbi’s home usually includes about 10 men.

Brikman puts out bagels and lox, too, and refers to the gatherings as BLT (Bagels, Lox, Tefillin).

“It becomes a Sunday morning hangout with the guys,” he said.

Some programs are one-time events that attract bigger, more general crowds.

For Purim, the rabbi held a gathering in the clubhouse of his apartment complex for more than 100 local Jews. He’s also planning a Lag BaOmer adult barbecue for early May.

“We try to do programs and events with everyone together, but I’m also trying to split up the categories: women’s, men’s, kids’,” Brikman said.

The next step for the Chabad of Cherry Hill West is a property, an address, a home. Brikman has been looking. He even went recently to check out a place, but it fell through because it was going to cost too much to fix up as a rental.

The rabbi is looking into other options, too; he just hasn’t found the right one yet.

“I want to get a good location for everyone in the area,” he said.

Brikman recently spoke to an interested donor who told him to come back when he had a place.

“I want to have a place and then go around to people who can help us,” he said. “I feel like if we have a place, we’ll be able to grow 10 times more.”

The rabbi would also like to be able to host Shabbat services, “which now we don’t do because we don’t have a place.”

“Hopefully, it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” he said.

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