Assault on LGBTQ Rights Must be Countered

Rabbi Benjamin David

As we approach Pride Month, we are collectively witnessing a widespread public assault on LGBTQ rights. As a rabbi, this terrifies me, as it should you.

Recent legislation enacted in Florida forbids teachers from using the word “gay,” denies the public appearance of drag shows, limits pronoun usage to those associated with one’s biological sex and instructs teachers not to educate children on matters relating to sex or sexuality that are outside of heterosexual practice.

These laws, in addition to similar measures set to take effect in Texas, fly in the face of my understanding of Judaism, human rights and basic decency. This Pride Month, against this heinous backdrop of intolerance, we are obligated to recommit ourselves to the aggrieved LGBTQ community.

June has been recognized as Pride Month ever since the Stonewall Riots in the summer of 1969. These riots followed a police raid of the popular gay bar, the Stonewall Inn in New York City; it was the birth of a movement and a loud cry for acceptance. This came, of course, at a time of great unrest and transition in the United States, a time when marginalized communities gained their voice and spoke unequivocal truths to power. From Rosa Parks to Harvey Milk, change was in the air.

We are the heirs of these change-makers. More than 50 years since Stonewall, Pride Month becomes an opportunity for us to re-up our commitment to and support of the LGBTQ community.

We do this precisely as Jews. Indeed, as we were strangers in the land of Egypt, we know well what it means to be diminished, othered and cast out as threatening and altogether dangerous. The Jewish story is no doubt replete with instances in which we were made to feel less than, belittled and worse than that because of how we looked, how we prayed, the holidays we observed, the food we ate and the language(s) we spoke. We know what it means to experience hate.

Amid the darkest chapter of our people, we were dehumanized outright, turned into numbers and caricatures: a yellow star, a kippah, glasses and the stereotypical large nose. Our sense of self was denied as was every Jewish soul’s distinctive identity, personality and story. The Shoah so nearly erased Jews and Judaism as a hate machine, with zero tolerance for difference, sought to eradicate us once and for all. Thank God we are still here and here to ensure that all peoples are protected from ignorance and those set on persecution.

I come to Pride Month not only as a rabbi and a Jew, not only as the grandson of Holocaust survivors but as an engaged American citizen seeking a society predicated on greater compassion and understanding. This is the America in which I want my children to live. This is the America in which I want our religious school and nursery school children to live.

Pride Month has us recognize not only the extraordinary contributions of the LGBTQ community to our broader world but how our LGBTQ friends enrich our synagogue life by their mere presence, life experience and wisdom. We are commanded once and again to “love our neighbor” and to “welcome the stranger,” and I am glad that synagogues around the world have moved gradually away from homophobic policy-making and egregious exclusion. These profoundly Jewish obligations are to transcend politics, our limited silos, even our comfort level.

I write this at a moment in time that is wrought with prejudicial thinking and the rights of the LGBTQ community are very much in peril. When, in Florida alone, books that educate children about LGBTQ relationships are banned, gender-affirming therapies are outlawed and personal pronouns are determined by the state rather than the individual, we must say “‘enough!”

As people in power seek to shutter and/or boycott businesses that are inclusive of the LGBTQ communities and politicians seek to undermine and devalue people due to their sexuality, we must not look away. Nor can we justify such behavior by selectively reading our sacred texts while ignoring the massive tome of laws repeatedly directing us to love, embrace and support each other.

I take my cues from the great rabbinic sages who preceded me — those who stood tall amid the civil rights movement and as Russian Jewry was under siege; they had the courage once and again to align themselves with the maligned and stand up tall for the mistreated. We all should. Now is the time.

Rabbi Benjamin David is the senior rabbi at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel.