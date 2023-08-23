Area Hillels Add New Staff As Students Are Set To Return

Alan Zeitlin

Osnat Gottlieb came to America from Mitzpe Ramon (between Be’er Sheva and Eilat) a week ago and has hit the ground running in preparation for her position as an Israel Fellow for Hillel at Temple University.

Gottlieb said that with her experience and from recently being in Israel, she can give students a unique insight.

“Israel is a source of pride, and I will help the students gets to know Israel through my perspective,” Gottlieb said. “There are different opinions and disagreements. That is part of a democracy. There are people on the left and right, but we are one united country. We are strong. We care about each other. There will be challenges. But we are always working to make a better future for us and the world. I know there is a great Jewish community here of people who want to learn more about Israel and they feel a connection. We will discuss many issues and have great events. I’m very happy to be here for the students.”

She said some activities are in the planning stages, but she was able to divulge that she will teach students how to make amazing challah.

Gottlieb said she plans to see a football or a baseball game for the first time within a week or so.

Liat Rosov, director of Jewish student life at Hillel at Temple, said she looks forward to working with for Gottlieb to plan activities and events.

Hillel at Drexel University has a new position of a springboard fellow, meaning a person who will do multiple tasks to engage students. Filling the job is Leora Wasserman, a recent graduate of Binghamton University in upstate New York.

Wasserman said she was “super active” in Hillel, becoming the president of Keshet in 2022. Keshet is a Hillel subgroup that caters to the needs of LGBTQ+ students. She was also a tour guide on campus and said she enjoys being around people and hearing their stories.

“I am really excited to help the students at Drexel,” Wasserman said. “I was them, not too long ago, so I will be familiar with their concerns. I am a naturally born extrovert. I love talking to people and everyone is always welcome to come say hi.”

Wasserman said she is known for high energy, a sense of humor and bringing people together.

Hannah Rosenberg, assistant director of Hillel at Drexel, said there is a summer road trip series where incoming freshmen will get to know each other via events in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Rosenberg said she is excited about Shabbat Lab, which she gets to teach herself.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “It’s in the winter term, and I teach the basics of Shabbat rituals and the best way to set things up in your dorm or apartment. It’s part of a Hillel International initiative.”

Jenna Ferman, assistant director at Penn Hillel, said that for the first time, the organization will take a group of more than 55 incoming freshmen to a Jewish camp in New York with on-site kosher facilities.

“This is our largest-ever orientation group,” Ferman said. “They will have time at the pool, bowling, a ropes course and a lot of fun things to start off their experience the right way and get an opportunity to bond with each other.”

She added that Michelle Dembo will join Hillel as a clinical therapist/wellness coordinator.

“We are thrilled to join the growing number of campuses adding clinical therapists to their Hillel staff teams,” Ferman said. “We know that Michelle will be an excellent addition to the Penn Hillel team and community.”

Jenna Reiss, assistant director of Philly Hillel and director of West Chester University Hillel said this is the second year of campus support for Villanova University and Saint Joseph’s University.

Student Galee Greisler, who will be a sophomore, recently attended the Student Global Assembly for Hillel International in Massachusetts.

Alyssa Malerman, a graduate of Penn State University, will be the program and engagement associate at West Chester University.

“Students and staff will have an office for the first time ever at West Chester University,” Reiss said. “This speaks to the relationship we’ve built with the administration and the university over the last five years.”

Alan Zeitlin is a freelance writer.