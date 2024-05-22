Antisemitism and a Call to Action

Andrew Goretsky

The Anti-Defamation League recently released our 2023 audit of antisemitic incidents. This audit reveals a concerning escalation in antisemitic incidents within the United States, tallying an unprecedented 8,873 incidents last year.

This figure is not only alarmingly high but also marks a significant increase from previous years, underscoring a distressing trend in the proliferation of harassment, vandalism and assault against Jewish communities. Pennsylvania has witnessed a stark rise in such incidents, offering a microcosm of a national crisis that demands urgent attention and action.

In 2023, Pennsylvania had 394 antisemitic incidents, a drastic increase from the 114 incidents recorded in 2022. This surge includes five assaults, all targeting children within the K-12 age group. In 2022, we found zero assaults. These attacks, four of which occurred before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, took place in Philadelphia and its suburbs, illustrating that the proliferation of antisemitism is exacerbated by and yet goes beyond global or political events.

The breakdown of these antisemitic incidents — five assaults, 86 vandalism, 303 harassments; of which 51 were bomb threats, 58 were gatherings (identified as white supremacist or anti-Israel), and 55 were instances of offensive literature distribution — paints a chilling picture of the daily realities faced by local Jewish communities.

Nationally, the data reflect a similarly grim reality. The 8,873 incidents in 2023 is more than double the 3,698 nationwide antisemitic incidents in 2022. For perspective, there were 2,717 incidents in 2021 and 2,026 in 2020. This escalation not only highlights an increasing boldness among antisemitic elements but also signals a societal undercurrent that has allowed such ideologies to flourish.

It’s crucial to understand that behind each tally is a person — each number a story of fear, intimidation, or violence. From the student harassed in their classroom to the family that finds their synagogue defaced with hateful symbols, these are not abstract figures; these are real instances of suffering and resilience. The exponential increase in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attack on Israel in October underscores the trend that antisemitism can originate from all points of the political spectrum.

The personal impact of these incidents cannot be overstated. I attended an Israel solidarity rally just after Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7. Seemingly out of nowhere, I witnessed an individual shout “Heil Hitler” and hold up her right arm in a Nazi salute. Hate is happening brazenly and out in the open, no longer huddled in the fringes. I can’t speak to this person’s motivation, but to evoke the Third Reich does not support Palestinian liberation; it is designed to intimidate and terrorize Jewish people. My experiences are unfortunately not unique. They echo the stories of many who encounter antisemitism not as distant news but as a direct assault on their dignity and safety.

This alarming trend prompts a call to action. While organizations like the ADL work tirelessly to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, the responsibility does not lie with our organization alone. Addressing this surge in hate requires a concerted effort from every segment of society. Here are some steps that can be taken:

1. Education and Awareness: Increasing education about both positive aspects of Jewish culture and antisemitism in schools, communities and the workplace can help counteract ignorance and stereotypes that fuel hate. Initiatives should include Holocaust education and the history of antisemitism alongside promoting understanding, inclusion, and belonging.

2. Community Solidarity: Building cross-community alliances is vital. Hatred against one community affects us all. Co-sponsored events, interfaith dialogues and community service projects can foster mutual respect and understanding.

3. State Strategies to Counter Antisemitism: States should create their own strategies to combat antisemitism, in alignment with the White House’s four-pillar framework,

4. Legislative Action: Supporting laws and policies that address hate crimes, enhance security for vulnerable communities and promote educational programs about antisemitism can create a safer environment for everyone.

5. Security Measures: Enhancing security for religious institutions and communities is crucial in the short term. This includes physical security measures and training for community members.

6. Encourage Meaningful Dialogue: In the realm of social media’s binary reactions — like, dislike, or disengage — it becomes too easy to overlook the humanity of those with differing views. Understanding that behind every opinion is a person, not just a profile.

7. Reporting and Responding: Encouraging the reporting of antisemitic incidents and ensuring law enforcement and community organizations are equipped to respond effectively is essential for both prevention and support.

8. Promoting Positive Narratives: Highlighting stories of Jewish culture, contributions and community resilience can help counter negative stereotypes and promote a more inclusive society.

9. Personal Action: Individual actions matter. Demonstrating pride in your identity, speaking out against antisemitism and all forms of hate, supporting affected individuals and educating oneself and others can make a significant difference.

The surge in antisemitic incidents is a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead. It’s a call to stand in solidarity, to act and to ensure that hate finds no foothold in our communities. As we face this challenge, let us remember that the strength of our society lies in our diversity, our compassion, and our collective resolve to build a world free of hate.

Andrew Goretsky is the regional director of ADL Philadelphia, serving Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware.