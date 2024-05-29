An If-then Statement

Rabbi Sam Yolen

Parshat Behukotai

When people tell me that they don’t believe in the God of the Hebrew Bible, I immediately think of Parshat Behukotai.

Known as “Tochecha” or “Rebuke,” it’s a dismal granularity of curses, a litany of worst-case scenarios, which is a direct result of the actions of the ancient Israelites. “If you do not perform my commandments … Then I will cause you shock, consumption, fever, and diseases that cause hopeless longing and depression,” (Leviticus 26:14-16). “I will make your land desolate … and scatter you,” (Leviticus 26:22-23). When reading Torah, some communities don’t even chant these lines aloud, but read them in a solemn undertone.

This portion is problematic because it doubles down on If-then theology which, if understood literally, encourages us to blame the victim. I’ve seen this personally. My great-uncle Harvey, of blessed memory, suffered from alopecia. At a young age, after losing his hair, his rib-rocked religious mother (my great-grandma) accused him of being a sinner. This linear accusation conflating Harvey’s alopecia with his moral standing drove him very far from the Jewish tradition.

Later in life, after becoming a therapist who helped struggling youths, Harvey healed and re-established his Jewish identity. One of my early childhood memories of Harvey was him celebrating his adult bar mitzvah.

Friends, as we look across our own country and overseas to Israel, we bear witness to the unity we share with our own besieged people. We are harassed on college campuses and targeted online. We witness hate not seen since the era of the last World War.

The most insensitive thing that anyone can dare say to a Jewish person right now is, “You deserve this.” And so, with the Bible stating that God will “expel us from the land,” if we are not ethical, righteous and Torah-observant, I find the need to disabuse others of an if-then reading of The Bible.

This Shabbat I will be chanting parts of Parshat Behukotai in a solemn undertone, knowing full well that a healthy Jewish theology is beyond the accusations of anti-Zionists who believe the If-then of being “expelled from the land.”

Whether it be spiritually immature people or bigots who try to impeach Zionism, I believe our religion holds space for creative interpretation, adaptation, repositioning and empathic deliberation when confronted with this week’s parsha. Our tradition grants us permission to look at the curses in tochecha and intimate, in a soft voice during the leyning of the Torah service, “not today.”

Today, we celebrate yiddishkeit and know enough about our tradition to avoid victim blaming. This Shabbat, I pray that our curses remain distant and our blessings within our grasp! I pray that the only things expelled from the Holy Land are the evils of terrorism and hate.

We are so much bigger than our antagonists. If we see that, then our messianic age will be closer, and yet we still need to do our part. In other words, this Torah is not going to chant itself! Shabbat shalom.

Rabbi Sam Yolen serves Kesher Israel Congregation in West Chester. The Board of Rabbis of Greater Philadelphia is proud to provide diverse perspectives on Torah commentary for the Jewish Exponent. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Board of Rabbis.