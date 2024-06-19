American Jews and the 2024 Presidential Election: It’s More Complicated Than It Seems

Solomon D. Stevens

The upcoming presidential election is presenting American Jews with a heartbreaking dilemma, and it is even causing some Jews to condemn their brothers and sisters.

This is not surprising, since we are under intense pressure right now, as Israel faces growing condemnation for its defensive war against Hamas and as antisemitism reaches new heights. And in the middle of all this, we find ourselves having to decide about how we will vote next November. With so much at stake, it is easy to see how we find ourselves in this situation.

I would never presume to tell anyone how to vote, but I do want to suggest that there are positives and negatives for both of the candidates. It’s complicated, even though many people see only what they want to see. With emotions running high, it is tempting to see any fellow Jew who supports the candidate you reject as a traitor to our people. But we cannot allow this to happen to us.

We should disagree with one another about things that are important to us. We should argue. But we must hold together as a people. Both candidates have something to offer Jews, and both are worrisome in some ways. Let me explain.

Donald Trump is probably the most pro-Israel president we have ever had. He took the bold step of moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, and he played a major role in the initial success of the Abraham Accords, although it was Jared Kushner who led the effort, and it isn’t clear that he would be involved with a new Trump administration. In addition, Trump has been very strong in his condemnation of Hamas and in supporting the Israel’s recent military action against them.

These are incredibly important contributions to the safety and security of Israel. Trump’s strength and resolve have opened up a new vision of peace in the Middle East. These are remarkable achievements.

On the other hand, Joe Biden has been lukewarm in his support for Israel. He has always supported Israel’s right to exist and he has spoken out strongly against antisemitism, but his policies have been a combination of support and criticism of Israel, especially since Oct. 7.

He has tried to walk a middle path between the left wing of the Democratic Party and the moderates, who are much more supportive of Israel. And he has increased his criticism of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war in Gaza has continued. In addition, he allowed the U.S. to abstain on March 26 in a crucial vote in the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire that was not linked to the release of hostages. For many, this was unforgivable.

But it is more complicated than it seems. Trump’s support of Israel has been extremely strong, but at the same time, there are problems. While it is true that Biden has tried to keep the support of the left wing of the Democratic Party, Trump has courted right-wing groups, neo-Nazi groups and Christian Nationalist groups. These are not our friends. He has encouraged the development of a conspiracy mentality, and Jews always suffer when a conspiracy mentality flourishes. Consider, for example, his support of the so-called “Great Replacement Theory,” which is based on a disturbing racism. In addition, many people believe that Trump is promoting suspicion about the idea of the rule of law, and Judaism is a religion of law.

Where does this leave us? There is no clear answer. America is deeply divided, and antisemitism is growing in both the Democratic and Republican parties. As Jews, we cannot allow ourselves to ignore that fact and feel that we can find a comfortable home in either political party.

There is no clear good guy or bad guy here. We all have to make the best decision we can about who to support in the 2024 election, but we should remain on guard and be vigilant. Candidates who seem right to us can shift their positions in the blink of an eye.

Most importantly, we need to hold our community together. The best thing we can do is to listen to one another carefully and weigh all perspectives thoughtfully. Each of us has something to offer, and we can learn from one another if we are willing to pay attention to what others say, rather than dismissing their views out of hand.

We don’t need to agree with others just because they are fellow Jews, but we cannot allow ourselves to be driven apart by the radical polarization gripping the country. No Jew is betraying his or her people by choosing the candidate that you personally reject.

Solomon D. Stevens has a Ph.D. in political science from Boston College and is the author of a book on the Middle East.