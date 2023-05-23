American Jewish Committee Board Member Accepts Proclamation for Jewish American Heritage Month

Courtesy of Hilary Levine

American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey board member Tammy Hertzbach accepted a proclamation celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month from the City of Chester at a city council meeting on May 10.

