NewsIsraelNational

All but 7 Senate Democrats Vote to Block Weapons Sales to Israel

By JTA
0
Ruben Gallego and Elissa Slotkin, seen here during a hearing in March 2026, were among the U.S. senators who newly voted to block weapons sales to Israel on April 15, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Philissa Cramer

A record number of Senate Democrats voted on Wednesday to block the sales of certain weapons to Israel, marking a sharp rise in the number of senators backing the move.

Wednesday was the third time in as many years that the Senate voted on resolutions to limit weapons sales to Israel, introduced and promoted by the Vermont independent and progressive leader Bernie Sanders.

In 2024, 19 Democrats voted for at least one of the “Block the Bombs” resolutions on the table at the time. Last year, 24 senators endorsed the move.

Now, 40 senators — all but seven Democrats — voted for at least one of the two resolutions they faced on Wednesday, more than doubling the support in two years. The new backers include several Jewish moderates who describe themselves as pro-Israel as well as multiple senators who are seen as likely 2028 presidential candidates.

Previous article
Opinion: The Ceasefire Gambit
Next article
Penn Appeals Order to Provide Lists of Jewish Community Members
JTA

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Philadelphia Jewish Exponent
215-832-0700
Facebook Instagram Twitter
© 2026 Philadelphia Jewish Exponent