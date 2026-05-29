After 43 Years of Service, Rabbi Jon Cutler Retires From the Rabbinate

By Leslie Feldman

For the first time in more than four decades, Rabbi Jon Cutler of Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County is preparing for a summer without sermons.

“There was a moment that really crystallized this for me,” Cutler recalled. “Right after my final services, we were sitting down for the break-the-fast, and a congressman asked me if I was going to miss congregational work. It occurred to me right then just how much I was looking forward to having a summer off … my first one in over 43 years.”

After decades of congregational leadership, military chaplaincy, teaching, counseling and interfaith work, Cutler is stepping away from the rabbinate and retiring from his role at the synagogue, where he has served as rabbi for the past 11 years.

For Cutler, whose career has stretched from the sanctuary to combat zones overseas, retirement represents something he has rarely experienced: stillness.

“Throughout my entire career, July and especially August have always been consumed by High Holiday preparations,” he said. “I’ve always had to carry the weight of thinking about sermons, the structure of the services, the music and all the moving parts. This will be the very first time in my professional memory that I get an entire summer completely to myself.”

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Cutler did not initially envision a life in the rabbinate. His Jewish upbringing, he said, centered more on culture and family than religion.

“My childhood was defined by a Judaism that lived primarily in the kitchen and the dining room,” he said. “It was nominally religious but deeply cultural.”

After his bar mitzvah, his family drifted away from synagogue life entirely. But while attending Albright College, Cutler found himself searching for a deeper connection.

“For the first time, I found myself in an environment where Jewish faces were few and far between,” he said. “That sudden isolation created a profound hunger for the cultural connection I had taken for granted.”

He began attending an Orthodox synagogue and studying Torah with a rabbi who welcomed him into his home for Shabbat lunches.

“As we spent those afternoons studying the Torah portion, my understanding of Judaism began to transform,” Cutler said. “I discovered that I was a seeker, someone looking for answers to the weightier questions of life.”

That search ultimately led him to Temple University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in religious studies, before continuing on to the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, where he was ordained in 1987.

“Falling in love with Mordecai Kaplan’s vision of Judaism as an evolving religious civilization changed everything,” he said. “It provided the intellectual and spiritual framework I had been searching for.”

Over the course of his career, Cutler served congregations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey while also building a distinguished military career as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

He retired as a captain after 32 years of service.

His assignments included Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, service with the U.S. 6th Fleet and work at the Pentagon following the Sept. 11 attacks. He eventually became Deputy Chaplain of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Still, Cutler says some of his proudest accomplishments came during his decade leading Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County.

“My transition to Beth Israel Congregation of Chester County was driven by a desire to return to the full rhythm of communal life,” he said. “I missed the opportunity to walk alongside people through the entire gamut of their lives.”

He joined the congregation in 2015 after learning through a friend that the synagogue was searching for a rabbi.

“Looking back, the experience has been nothing short of fantastic,” Cutler said. “It has not only met my professional goals but has significantly exceeded my expectations.”

At Beth Israel, he focused heavily on empowering congregants to take active roles in religious life.

“I have always maintained that a rabbi should be a means to an end, not the end itself,” he said.

“One of my most cherished highlights was the empowerment of our lay people,” Cutler added. “By teaching congregants to lead services, deliver a d’var Torah, and read from the scrolls, we moved the center of gravity from the pulpit to the pews.”

He also pointed to the synagogue’s music program as a source of pride, particularly when the Beth Israel choir performed twice at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

Beyond the congregation itself, Cutler devoted himself to interfaith work throughout Chester County.

“Since 2017, I have focused on cultivating the Interfaith Action Community in Chester County,” he said. “Bringing together seven different faith traditions to study and learn from one another has been a transformative experience.”

As he reflects on the changing nature of synagogue life in America, Cutler believes Jewish institutions must redefine their purpose for a new generation.

“For much of the twentieth century, the American synagogue functioned as a fortress,” he said. “In the decades surrounding World War II, it was a vital ‘Safe Haven.’”

Today, however, he sees many congregations struggling with declining membership and changing communal needs.

“The hope for the future lies in a radical transformation of the synagogue’s raison d’être,” Cutler said. “We must move away from a model centered on ethnic identity and survivalism and toward one centered on meaning-making.”

He believes the synagogue of the future must become a place not simply for Jews, but for anyone searching for moral and spiritual grounding.

“There are countless individuals today looking for a moral compass, a communal heartbeat and a way to navigate a chaotic world,” he said. “If we open our tents to all who seek meaning from a religious point of view, the synagogue stops being a relic of post-war exclusion and starts being a vibrant, essential laboratory for the human spirit.”

As retirement begins, Cutler says he intends to travel, read, write, and continue supporting veterans, immigrants and interfaith causes.

“My immediate plan for the future is simply to take it easy,” he said. “But honestly, for the first month or two, the main goal is to not do much of anything at all.”

Even in retirement, however, the values that guided his rabbinate remain unchanged.

“At the heart of all these endeavors is my unwavering commitment to the profound Jewish value of protecting the stranger,” Cutler said.

Leslie Feldman is a freelance writer.