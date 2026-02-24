Abrams Hebrew Academy to Honor BLOCS Following Unique Partnership

Jon Marks

On March 8, Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley will honor representatives from BLOCS, the Business Leadership Organized for Catholic Schools, at its annual event brunch event, for the significant financial contributions they’ve made to the school, as well as other Jewish institutions throughout the area this past year.

“The way I look at the world, we as Jews are always saying that there’s a lot of antisemitism as we’ve witnessed,” said Rabbi Ira Budow, Abrams’ longtime director. “There’s a lot of pain being Jewish and not too many good stories.”

“In all my 45 years, a lot of things have happened, but I never dreamt we’d get money like this. By working with Jewish schools they really deserve be honored at our annual event,” he added. “This is something to me that’s very unique and I’m a believer in building bridges.”

In 2001, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge signed into law the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, which enables businesses to support private schools and other nonprofit organizations of their choosing with their tax dollars.

“We’re EITC involved,” explained Budow. “To say the least, that is a lifeline for all Hebrew day schools in the area. We have to work to get people to designate their taxes. But if they pay $3,000 in taxes to the state, they can designate money to any private school.”

Beginning in 2027, that option may even extend to federal income taxes, depending on whether Gov. Josh Shapiro agrees to the provisions in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” that Congress passed last year. If Pennsylvania opts in, it would enable students to get up to $1,700 toward tuition.

Apart from that, though, BLOCS, is happy sending money to Abrams in addition to 10 other Jewish institutions in the area.

“We think it’s helpful that our children have a moral code as part of their development,” said Rob Delany, CEO of BLOCS, who explained this part of the program has been going on over a decade. “So we really support all schools. In particular, we really like the fact that there’s a grounding in community and faith in the Jewish schools and Episcopal schools, so last year we doubled our impact and doubled the amount of money that we raised.”

“It’s all driven by the donor,” he added. “And if the donor says, hey, we’d like to support Beth Sholom or Abrams Academy or whatever school or school affiliation it is, we help them do that and they get a 90% tax credit.”

In Abrams’ case, it added up to 110 students, over 61% of the school, each receiving $2,000. That makes it a win-win for everybody, which seldom seems to be the case during

these turbulent times.

“When it comes to our children, we’re all in this together,” said Delany, who is looking forward to attending the event which is open to the public at no cost, though donations are encouraged. “We really believe in the power of education to change lives forever and for the better. And we’re thrilled that that we help them in their mission.”

The brunch, beginning at 1 p.m., will feature guest speaker Rabbi Ken Spiro, senior lecturer and researcher for Aish HaTorah, Jerusalem. Abrams will also honor local attorney Lawrence Kalikhman, along with 30-year Abrams employee Carol Wallace.

For BLOCS, which was founded in 1980, and whose efforts have been spearheaded at Abrams by Kathleen Harvey, whom Delany referred to as “everybody’s mom,” being recognized like this is special.

“What we do, and one of the things that we really cherish about being honored in this way, is it’s another opportunity for us to raise awareness,” said Delany, who revealed that BLOCS first president, William Fishman, was Jewish. “There are so many things we feel helpless about in our society. But really anybody can make a donation and it’s the only donation you’re going to make where you’re going to get 90% of it back. That’s a pretty big deal.”

“But you don’t have to be a wealthy person to do this,” he continued. “If you want to direct your taxes to a Jewish school, to a special education school, to a school for the deaf or the blind, anybody can do this. And we help them do that.”

“These are very nice people based in Philly,” Budow said. “Kathleen was so touched when we asked them to be honorees. It should be a tremendous program.”

Not to mention a feel-good story when we need it most.

Jon Marks is a freelance writer.